Here is a quick look at the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 Under 35 Class of 2021:
Andy Parks, 32
Journeyman technician, Chelan County PUD
Andy Parks graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2008 and earned his electrical engineering degree in 2012 from Washington State University, graduating magna cum laude and as a member of the WSU Honors College.
He spent two summers during college as a Conservation Engineering intern for Chelan County PUD, focused on finding energy savings for the utility. By the end of the first summer, the energy savings he identified and implemented had paid for the internship. The work he performed during his second summer is still used by the Energy Conservation group for calculating savings on irrigation pump installations.
After graduating, Chelan PUD hired him as a transmission electrical engineer, primarily responsible for transmission protection, which includes designing protection schemes to isolate sections of the power grid in the event of a a fault from equipment failure, lightning or some other cause.
In 2016, he became a technician apprentice and in 2019, after 6,000 hours of on-the-job training and related coursework, became a journeyman technician, the first engineer to complete the apprenticeship. His job responsibilities revolve around the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity — specifically, protection and control. As a technician, he helps install, commission, maintain and troubleshoot critical power system infrastructure.
Through all that, the married father of two has taken mission trips to Mexico and Africa and helped build a Habitat House closer to home. He also serves as a high school mentor for engineering students, a throwback to his own high school career where he was part of the first WHS solar race car team.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of becoming a technical resource for my peers and the work we do that benefits our community. I enjoy helping other people learn about power system protection and helping my peers (and myself) become better at our jobs. Part of this is being a committee member of the Western Energy Institute’s Hands On Relay School.
Our community benefits greatly from safe, affordable and reliable power. I am a bit of a nerd, so every time I turn on a light, I think of all the ways that the work I do guarantees electricity will be there when we need it — all the way from water falling on a turbine to produce power to distributing in a neighborhood.
I also take great pride in ensuring power gets turned off quickly and automatically when the system is compromised (car crash into a power pole or animals, etc).
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My parents have encouraged me to always give my best effort and try my hardest; teachers have inspired me to think differently for added perspective; and coworkers have strengthened my desire to grow professionally.
As an intern, Jim White (Chelan PUD conservation engineer) inspired me to think about problems in a different manner and look for unique solutions. As an engineer, Zach Zornes (Chelan PUD transmission engineer) pushed me to learn about the power system from both a micro and macro point of view and encouraged me in my profession and faith walks. As a technician, multiple people have pushed me to be better and be successful at my job (too many to name individually).
In life outside of work, my wife, children and parents have inspired me to become the best person I can be. The common denominator between work life and personal life is my faith in Jesus Christ. It continuously pushes me and challenges me to be better.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff