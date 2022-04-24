Probation officer, Chelan County District Court Probation
Angel Guerra played soccer at Peninsula College on a full-ride scholarship after graduating from Wenatchee High School in 2011. With an associates degree in hand, he fielded several out-of-state offers to continue in the sport, but wanted to stay in Washington. Ultimately, he decided to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work at The Evergreen State College.
As part of his studies, he participated in a program that required working with juveniles in the Green Hill Medium/ Maximum security prison, which he enjoyed.
“I always knew I wanted to work with at-risk youth,” he said.
It helped shape the start of his career as he returned to Wenatchee, working for Children’s Home Society of Washington for three years, at first providing wrap-around services for clients and then becoming a case manager for the Therapeutic Foster Care Program.
In 2019, he started working as a Chelan County probation officer, monitoring adult misdemeanor offenders where he has earned accolades from his co-workers for his leadership, teamwork and passion for the job.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of being the first in my family to graduate college. I am also proud of working in the field I always desired.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My family has inspired me to be successful. My parents migrated here from Mexico in the ’80s. Before that, my dad would come here to work. The way they were brought up motivated me to be better, not just in my career, but as a person.
My parents tell me all that time that they used to live in a one-bedroom trailer with 10-plus people. I decided to go to college because I wanted to give my mother the happiness of seeing one of her children graduate with a degree. I also wanted to do it to thank my older siblings for their sacrifices. They couldn’t go to college — not because they weren’t smart, but because they had to work and help out my parents. My success is my family’s success. We did it together.
