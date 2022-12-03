Apolinar Blanco, 27
Account specialist, Chelan Fresh; FFA adviser, Lake Chelan High School
Apolinar “Apple” Blanco was elected president of the state’s National FFA organization when he was a senior at Chelan High School. After graduating in 2014, he continued to fulfill his duties, traveling to schools across the state offering workshops on leadership, agriculture and personal growth.
When his duties were complete, he attended Walla Walla Community College and was named the Ag-Tech Club president and competed in the Post-Secondary Agricultural Student Organization. He went on to win several awards.
For personal reasons, he took a leave from school to focus on work. He took a retail job for several months, was quickly promoted, but his heart wasn’t in it. His FFA experience had primed him for the agriculture sector. He applied and was hired as a quality assurance inspector for Chelan Fresh and soon was promoted to the Walmart/Sam’s Club account specialist.
“I hold that position today where my drive, optimism, leadership skills and work ethic allow me to contribute as an asset to the team and company,” he said.
He also serves as co-adviser of the Chelan FFA Chapter, helping members train and practice in multiple events where they gain leadership, professional and personal skills.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: The accomplishment I am most proud of is defying the odds of being “unsuccessful” or a “failure” because I never got a degree. I fuel my passion to succeed by always growing and taking any opportunity I get to learn new things. I often compare myself to a sponge because no matter what I always soak up opportunities given to me.
I like to be challenged and participate in events/training that push me outside of my comfort zone. In turn, this helps me grow and become a better version of myself. With this growth and experience, I am able to be a resource in the training of new employees. Inspiring others to grow and push themselves into being the best version of themselves is very satisfying.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I get inspired by my family, my husband and myself. My parents came to the U.S. to give my siblings and I a better life and an opportunity to be successful. They came looking for the American Dream and had to endure many obstacles along the way.
I am inspired by their hard work and drive to make it through, no matter the obstacle.
My husband taught me to not be afraid of my true self. He taught me how to persevere through negative comments or feeling ashamed of who I am. I move through each day thinking about what we want for our future, and it pushes me to keep moving forward.
I strive to be the best version of myself and to be a better person. Doing so offers me the opportunity to serve as a role model to my nieces, nephews, students and my community.
I like to show people that opportunities are endless if one just takes the leap and tries.
I inspire myself because I didn’t listen to those who told me growing up that as a Hispanic male, being successful required having a degree and to be making a large amount of money. When I look in the mirror I see a successful person — who always tries his best, who doesn’t give up, who loves to learn, try new things and help others, given the chance.
— Nevonne McDaniels, For The World