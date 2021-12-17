Armando Davila, 33
Executive director, TOGETHER! for Youth; Orondo School Board member
Waterville High School grad Armando Davila, a member of the class of 2007, went on to complete his bachelor’s degree in Spanish at Central Washington University in 2012 before returning to the Waterville area. He started working with Waterville High School’s Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions club in 2014, which sparked a passion for a career in the prevention field.
“The reason I started working toward substance abuse prevention is because of how close it hit to home,” he said. “A family member of mine was an addict and seeing the toll that it took on their health was difficult to watch. My mother was in so much pain watching it happen before her eyes and not being able to do anything about it. I don’t have kids and will never know how she truly felt, but after seeing their pain for years, it makes me want to prevent it from happening to the next family.”
He started working as a coalition coordinator in 2016 for TOGETHER! For Youth, a nonprofit that partners with schools and community organizations to provide programs focused on prevention of youth substance use, bullying, violence, crime and suicide. He was named the nonprofit’s executive director in 2020.
Along the way, he has earned certification as a prevention specialist, got involved in mental health support services, victim support and drug-abuse prevention. He also serves as a youth leader through Young Life Ministries.
He was appointed to the Orondo School Board in 2019, where he continues to serve.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am proud of the work that we do here at TOGETHER!. A lot of it is substance use prevention, but we also have a program that works with folks who have been harmed by crimes. It is through this work that I feel like we can give back to our community and clients.
We recently hired a Hope Squad coordinator and hope to bring more awareness and education around suicide and preventing suicides.
My hope is that we reach out to one another, get to know our neighbors and not turn our backs on those who we care about. We never know how much someone is struggling until it is too late.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Kind of a hard one to answer, but I would say that my friends, family and colleagues inspire me to be successful. Each person who has come into my life has played an important role, whether I knew it at the time or not. It is because of this great support group that I strive to do better every day and have the inspiration to be successful.
Another huge inspiration in my life is my mom. She is continually finding trainings and classes to improve her knowledge and professional development. The amazing thing about that is she is 60 years old, and Spanish is her first language. If that isn’t inspiration to anyone then I don’t know what is!