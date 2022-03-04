Here is a quick look at the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 Under 35 Class of 2021:
Caden Stockwell, 29
Mechanical engineer, program manager, Pacific Aerospace & Electronics
Caden Stockwell started his career in 2016 as a prototype engineer at Pacific Aerospace & Electronics, developing, designing and testing new products for large defense contractors.
By then, the Wenatchee High School alum had an associates degree from Wenatchee Valley College and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Washington State University under his belt, accomplishments made sweeter considering he didn’t speak a word of English when he arrived in Wenatchee at the age of 9 from an orphanage in Vietnam.
His experience transitioning to a new country and overcoming the language barrier prompted a desire in him to continue to not only improve his own skills, but to help others succeed.
He helped tutor engineering students in college and has shared his experiences with high school and WVC students. He also is an active member in the Wenatchee Velo club, racing bicycles all over the state and encouraging others in the sport.
Stockwell is now a program manager at PA&E, responsible for large defense contractor accounts and managing an integrated product team. His accomplishments include implementing 3-D printing for quick turn prototypes, growing the company’s infrared system sector and leading some of the company’s biggest defense systems.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of the opportunities that I have been given to be a guest speaker at local high schools and colleges, sharing my experience about engineering in the workplace to students. STEM education gives students the skills that make them more employable and ready to meet the current labor demand. I also had the opportunity to speak at local Rotary clubs, speaking about the use of 3D printing and its future in manufacturing. I find joy in sharing my experiences with others so that they too can be inspired and be successful.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I am mostly inspired by people who overcame extreme adversity. I was in this position at a young age in my life in Vietnam, where I lost my father, and my mother couldn’t take care of my sister and me. We were sent to an orphanage where our basic needs were taken care of, but not much beyond that. We were fortunate and blessed to be adopted by an American family who brought us up to be successful individuals.
Today, instead of looking for role models, I try to become one. I want to be an inspiration for people around me, do my best each day, be attentive to the needs of others and constantly work on my skills and knowledge.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff
The skilled, talented and hardworking people selected as part of the Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 already are m…