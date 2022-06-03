Carolyn Morley, 32
Manager, North Central Washington Fair
After graduating from Waterville High School in 2007, Carolyn Morley, spent time at Spokane Community College before earning a certificate in wedding and event planning through an online program through Penn Foster.
She continued her education through Western Governors University and then focused on family as a stay-at-home mom for a time. Although she toyed with the idea of going back to school to finish a teaching degree, her career path started with State Farm Insurance then moved into marketing and, at age 28, she was named executive director at Bonaventure Senior living, a large senior living community in East Wenatchee.
The job “was an incredible journey and a great fit for my personality,” she said, but when the manager position at the North Central Washington Fair opened, she couldn’t pass it up.
“To be able to breathe life back into the fair that I spent so much time at as a young kid, being able to serve our community and entire county, makes this my dream job,” she said.
She was named fair manager in 2018 and has thrived in the role. She helped put the organization into the black for the first time in decades, an accomplishment that required overseeing a $500,000 budget, employee supervision and capital improvement management. She supervised an on-line auction that raised more than $34,000 for fair projects, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
She is the youngest member on the Washington State Fair Association Board of Directors and serves on the National Fair Board Advisory Committee.
She is currently attending a fair management course through the International Association of Fairs & Expositions, and serves on the Young Professionals Initiative Steering Committee for the International Association of Fairs and Expos.
“I have become an advocate in our industry for change and growth, moving fairs into more updated times while keeping in line with our traditions and roots as an agricultural event,” she said.
Morley also is a foster parent, an adoptive mother, member of the local youth sports clubs and involved in her children’s sports and activities.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am incredibly proud of my ability to do more. I am never satisfied with just showing up for work. I strive to do my best, be more and help more. I want to be a model for this, even outside my career. I do as much as I can within my community and beyond.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My children. As mentioned above I am a mother, both biologically and through foster care and adoption. I want nothing more than for my children to look back and to be so proud of what their mother was able to accomplish inside and outside the home.
I believe education is extremely important, but it did not fit in my timeline, and I was able to push through, gain promotions and jobs off my talents and initiative. I never pass up the opportunity to learn more or gain experience.
I hope seeing my drive and determination will instill and ignite passions of their own as well. Making a difference isn’t hard, you just have to get out there and do what others will not. “If not me, then who?”
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff