After graduating from high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, Cody King’s goal was to work at Dutch Bros Coffee.
He applied for jobs at the company more than 10 times, to no avail, before he turned 18.
“I kept applying and finally landed a position as a barista in 2010,” he said.
He spent the next decade with the company, working his way up to manager and operator of stores in Oregon, Washington and Colorado, learning the business.
“Dutch Bros created an amazing foundation in business,” he said. “Mentorship, conferences and application of good books were the things that helped me prepare for my future in business.”
That future arrived in June 2021, when he purchased the Wenatchee-based Blue Spoon Yogurt shops in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee from founders Jackie and Al Stonas. He has since gone on to add his own stamp as Blue Spoon Dessert Bar, establishing a team-oriented company with goals of giving back to the community.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of the little moments in life. There have been times where someone shared the impact I personally contributed to their work or personal successes — whether that be a co-worker, friend or a family member. There is nothing more rewarding than hearing that.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Each day I am inspired by the opportunities I’ve been given. I live in my favorite place in the world, I get the opportunity to work with amazing people and work in a business that serves dessert and smiles to the community.
I am incredibly thankful for the life that I’ve been given.
These opportunities are what drive me to work hard at being the best I can be to make the biggest impact possible. My heart behind life and business is to support others to reach their maximum potential, have fun and do good for others.
