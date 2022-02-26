Student rec coordinator, Wenatchee Valley College; founder of Butte Brand; real estate agent
After graduating from Chelan High School, Daniel Zavala, who was born and raised in Lake Chelan, earned a bachelor’s degree in clinical physiology in 2012 from Central Washington University. He went on to train professional athletes, backpack through South America and work in produce sales.
In 2017, he founded Butte Brand, a headwear company that donates a portion of every sale to nonprofits. His team has donated money and volunteer hours to support local and national nonprofits.
He is currently the student rec coordinator for Wenatchee Valley College, where he has created partnerships with local businesses to provide free access and rentals to students.
Along the way, he earned his real estate broker’s license and founded 2% for the Community, a program that provides 2% of his real estate earnings to local nonprofits.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: My greatest accomplishment is giving life to my newest daughter Elyda Francis Zavala and continuing to serve others within North Central Washington.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I have always been inspired by my parents, Maria and Arturo Zavala. They were introduced to the valley through the seasonal agricultural opportunities that Chelan had to offer. My mother, originally from Hollister, California, and father, originally from Mexico, came from no financial wealth and taught us that hard work, dedication and grit. My drive comes from seeing the sacrifices they have made to give their family a better life.
