Derek Todd, 30
Counselor, Chelan High School
After graduating from Cashmere High School in 2009, Derek Todd went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in school counseling from Spokane’s Whitworth University.
His career path led him back to the area. He has served as a school counselor at Chelan High School for the past five years, focused on helping students on all levels — socially, emotionally and academically. He also has served as offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for football and assistant baseball coach.
“I wear many hats,” he said.
Those hats got bigger during the pandemic when, in addition to his daily routine as a counselor, he provided teachers with weekly lessons to implement new social emotional learning and mental wellness curriculum, designed to boost motivation, manage anxiety and numerous other social emotional issues.
He also increased the number of home visits and check-ins with students. Working with the school resource officer, middle school counselor, associate principal and superintendent, he made 50 home visits during the 2020/2021 school year.
“This has been a powerful tool, going to meet kids at their home to support them, whether that was socially/emotionally or academically,” he said.
He also helps connect students with local resources outside of the school.
This past fall, he started working toward his administration certificate through Washington State University.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: With the help of a student service team, we started implementing weekly social emotional lessons for all students in which they learn strategies to work through anxiety and depression.
For the past three years, we also have been doing QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) training in freshman health classes in hopes that all Chelan High School students will have the tools to support their friends and family when suicide ideation is present. It allows students to ask the question (are you thinking about killing yourself), persuade their friend/family member to get help, and then to refer them to a trained professional to get help. This has been a great asset in the past, and especially during the pandemic year. The vision is to have all high school students trained in QPR.
On the academic side, our team supports students to make sure they have all their credits to graduate. The past few years, our graduation rate has been hovering around 96%, which is extremely high in the state of Washington.
Personally, I am proud of my family, friends and the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives. Having my master’s degree and working toward a principal certificate is something I am also very proud of in regards to my own career.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My personal family inspires me.
- My wife, Sarah, and my 9-month-old son, Brantley, are my rock. They keep me grounded after long days. I would not be here today without them.
- My dad and brother are the two hardest-working people I know. I strive to be like them every day.
- My mom is the most loving and compassionate person. I strive to have her compassion and love.
My work family inspires me.
Frank Phelps, Jessica Nygreen, Nesha Bremmeyer, Brad Wilson and Scott Granger have all had such an impact on my young career that it has allowed me to grow and develop into a better counselor and person. They push me to be the best version of myself I can be.
All the coaches I have been able to meet and work with inspire me. There are some pretty great leaders in coaching, and being able to work with them, or compete against them, inspires me.
The students I get to work with inspire me every day. Every student struggles from time to time and that struggle can look different for each student. During that difficult time, I hope I can be that light or voice to keep them going when life becomes difficult. If I can point a student in the right direction, or help them create some success or something positive, that is where I get my sense of fulfillment.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff