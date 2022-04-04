Dylan Kling, 30
Counselor, Quincy High School, and elected Quincy city councilman
After graduating from Quincy High School in 2009, Dylan Kling went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2014 from Eastern Washington University, the first in his family to complete a four-year college degree.
He worked his way through college at Cave B estate winery and, in 2015, started a four-year stint working as the GEAR UP site director in Quincy for Central Washington University and the Northwest Learning and Achievement Group, helping students explore educational opportunities.
He also joined the Quincy Partnership for Youth, a nonprofit designed to foster a healthy, drug-free community through activities and prevention and intervention programs. He has served on the board for five years, including taking the lead as chairman from 2016 to 2018.
He was appointed to the Quincy Planning Commission in 2016, serving until 2019. At that time he started working as the student assistance professional at Quincy High School, through the North Central Educational Service District.
In 2020, Kling was elected to the Quincy City Council, serving in Position 7.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of the service to my community. That includes helping students in my hometown through my position with GEAR UP, showing them different opportunities through education, from tech school to four-year colleges. It was an amazing opportunity to help guide students who come from my community.
I also worked with Quincy Partnership for Youth, a nonprofit that focuses on creating a community that fosters a healthy successful drug free community. I have served on the board for five years as both a board member and board chairman.
I believe real change happens at the top, though I don’t consider myself a politically driven person, I felt like I could have a positive impact in my community by serving it. I served on the planning commission in Quincy and was elected to the city council in 2020. It’s always been a passion of mine to help lead and guide positive change, and if I could do that for my whole community, I felt like I had to do it.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My family is my biggest inspiration. Both sides come from hard-working blue-collar backgrounds. My mother is a custodian and my father is the Grant County Fire District 3 deputy chief and fire marshal.
They taught me early in life that you must work hard no matter what path you choose. My grandfather on my mother’s side was a lifelong farm worker who protested during the time of Cesar Chavez and my grandfather on my dad’s side was a lifelong military man. Those men influenced me to stand up and fight for what you believe in.
Success is a mindset and how I deem success for myself is the amount of positive impact I can have, especially in my community.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff