Edwin Fonseca, 26
Co-owner, La Tortuga Restaurant in Wenatchee; owner, La Tortuga Loca #2 in Cashmere
Eastmont High School graduate Edwin Fonseca earned his associates of science degree from Wenatchee Valley College, then transferred to Central Washington University to complete his bachelor’s degree in clinical physiology.
As part of his undergraduate studies, he worked at Columbia Valley Community Health, accompanying medical professionals to agricultural migrant camps to provide on-site medical screenings. He also participated in outreach events with CVCH and got involved in community organizations, including serving as board member with the United Neighborhood Association and a member of the One Wenatchee group.
Throughout his high school and college career, he worked at the restaurant his parents opened when he was 15. He waited tables and used the proceeds to help fund his education.
“Slowly the restaurant life grew in me,” he said.
He switched career paths in 2021, opening his own restaurant in Cashmere and becoming co-owner of the family restaurant in Wenatchee. He transferred the skills that made him a successful student to those of an entrepreneur.
“Throughout my education I have learned how to solve problems, network and work under pressure,” he said. “I love learning new things every day and meeting new people.”
He uses that to advantage in growing the family business and staying involved in communities where they operate.
“We love our community and appreciate the people who have supported us along the way,” he said.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of being able to expand and grow our family business. The restaurant industry is one of the most difficult industries to be in, but I am thankful I have earned the trust and support of my family.
I am proud that my parents created something out of nothing, and together we have grown and learned as a family.
We love our community and appreciate the people who have supported us along the way. I take pride in the work we do, and I am glad that through the food we prepare and serve we can create long lasting relationships, employment and joy to people’s lives.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My parents inspire me to be successful. I like to say my mom is my left hand and my father is my right hand. My parents always told me, “You can do anything you set your mind to.” They not only told me, but they have shown me.
My parents have worked hard to accomplish the American Dream. I want to make sure I carry that on, which is why I try my best to work hard every day and challenge myself to grow and be the best in anything I do.
We live in the land of opportunities, we are blessed to have endless opportunities to be successful, so why wouldn’t I take advantage of that and make my aspirations a reality? Being aware that someone in this world would wish to have the opportunities we have makes me want to be successful.
— Nevonne McDaniels, for The World