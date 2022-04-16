Eliza Zuniga, 30
Staffing manager, Confluence Health
Eliza Zuniga graduated from Wenatchee High School in 2010 and two years later completed her associates transfer degree, with an emphasis in business at Wenatchee Valley College.
She shifted gears in 2013, deciding a business degree might not be her true passion. She decided to complete her nursing assistant certificate at WVC which would allow her to work at entry level jobs while deciding her next step. She went on to earn her medical assistant certification in 2015 at Carrington College in Spokane and then returned to the Valley to work full-time at Confluence Health. She has worked in the float pool, podiatry and research. In 2018, while working full-time, she enrolled in online classes through Central Washington University and in fall 2019 completed her bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in business administration.
When COVID-19 hit, her focus shifted — at first helping with COVID testing, followed by helping the research team recruit volunteers for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial. It was a group effort that ultimately vaccinated 100-plus people.
In September 2020, she was named supervisor of the COVID drive-thru that did all the COVID testing for pre-surgical and procedure patients as well as sick and exposed patients. Her duties also extended to managing the COVID Hotline where patients could call with questions regarding symptoms and testing.
Seven months later, in the spring 2021, she was promoted to staffing manager, leading a newly created staffing department and medical assistant apprenticeship program.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: My biggest accomplishment was obtaining my bachelor’s degree as a first-generation Latina all while working full-time. And, though this national pandemic affected many of us in different ways, good and bad, I can say that I am fortunate to have had the opportunity to start off as a certified medical assistant, picking up shifts through the COVID Testing Center at Confluence Health.
Being able to offer this testing service to our most ill patients within the community was a great experience, and I ultimately landed my first supervisory role within an exciting and rewarding department.
Overseeing the COVID testing site as a supervisor provided a broad learning field that led me to obtain my first management role 7 months later within Confluence Health. The great amount of support I’ve received as I transition into leadership roles within Confluence Health is exciting, not only because I know I am in the correct field, but I can continue to make a difference to many of our staff and patients.
This accomplishment is a step in the right direction to continue to grow with such an amazing organization, while allowing me to continue to make a difference in people’s lives and serve as many people as possible.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My mother has played a big role in my success. She ingrained in me that hard work and dedication can go a long way.
She also set a positive example of what I did not want for myself growing up. She worked two to three jobs, sometimes up to seven days a week, to provide for my sister and I, prior to remarrying.
She emphasized that an education could open many doors, something she did not have the luxury of obtaining past elementary school.
Her hard work and advice allowed me to find a purpose and drive to continue to grow and build my skills as a leader, while also having the ability to provide a service and make a difference in others’ lives in a clinical setting.
Thanks to my mother, I was able to find a rewarding career within a great health care organization.