Jennefer Sanchez Botello, 35
School nurse, MSN, RN, Wenatchee School District
A Cashmere High School grad, Jennefer Sanchez Botello went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Washington — with a double major in nursing and international studies and a minor in Latin American studies.
Her passion for understanding societies, economies and cultures created an interest in advocating for marginalized groups and communities. She started her career working at Seattle Children’s Hospital where she became a certified pediatric nurse. She worked there for three years before returning to the Wenatchee Valley to be closer to family.
She earned her master’s degree while working full-time at Wenatchee High School, where she has been for the past three years.
The only nurse for a school of 2,000 students, when COVID-19 hit, her usual duties — student health plans, immunization compliance records and sports, club and field trip clearances — were compounded by efforts to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic. Her leadership skills, calm demeanor and nursing experience came into play as she developed a strong relationship with the health district and established clear communication channels to ensure the safety of students and families.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of the advocacy work that I have done and the community connections that I have made.
While at Seattle Children’s Hospital, I represented nursing staff in a Continuous Process Improvement workshop in the funded research of “Targeted Inpatient Navigation to Improve Care for Minority Children and Families” with in-house physician, Dr. Casey Lion. The clinical trial aimed to create a program within hospitals to create a safe environment that would build the skills and confidence of minority families to better navigate the already complex health care system.
Being a part of that program allowed me to offer my nursing perspective while also being able to understand the perspective of the minority population. This funded research project has continued since then.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Throughout my nursing career I have used the hardships that my immigrant parents experienced as my motivation to become the voice for those who have been historically silenced. As a representative of their struggles, I became my parents’ advocate, teacher and caregiver.
I recently became a mama to a persistent, resourceful and fearless little boy. Now, more than ever, I want to help improve systems and policies that affect our local community. I believe that healthcare is influenced by social, political and economic determinants. My commitment to a whole child approach strives to provide access to healthcare for children and their families while addressing health disparities in our community.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff