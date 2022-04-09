Jolyn Hull, 27
Neurosciences physician practice manager, Stanford Children’s Health
Jolyn Hull celebrated her 20th birthday in 2014 by attending her graduation ceremony (summa cum laude) from Central Washington University, earning a bachelor’s degree in public health. She interned at Swedish Cancer Institute and, after two months, started as the lead health education specialist. She received her health education specialist certification in 2015 and enrolled in a master’s program in health communication through Boston University — all while working full time at SCI.
She moved to Wenatchee in 2016 to find a better work life balance and be closer to family and friends, at first working at Community Choice. She completed the master’s program in 2017.
In 2018, she started at Confluence Health, initially as an organizational development specialist, coaching leadership and leading improvement events, earning related certifications in coaching.
She was then offered the role of practice manager of Confluence’s neurosciences department, responsible for multiple specialties and clinics. She helped relocate the four department clinics to a new facility and, with the help of colleagues, put together a business plan to support a service expansion. She helped hire new providers and staff and served as mentor to a new practice manager.
When COVID-19 arrived in 2020, all clinical and surgical operations changed, but her mentoring duties continued.
“Over time as I watched this new leader grow, I slowly came to understand that my passion was not just health care, but leadership and mentoring other leaders. I was able to help them avoid some of the painful situations I had found myself in, but they also taught me about some of my areas of opportunity,” she said.
In February 2021, she was promoted to service line director of neurosciences, overseeing the strategic planning and business operations of Neurology, Neuro Rehab Physiatry, Sleep Medicine, Neurosurgery and the Pain Block suite. In this role, she worked to implement her proposal to expand brain and spine trauma coverage in the four-county region while continuing to mentor other leaders.
Unexpectedly last fall she received a message from a recruiter at Stanford Children’s Health in Palo Alto, California, and was offered a leadership position with the Neuroscience team. By December, she had moved and started her new role where she currently is working to improve access and expand neuroservices throughout the Bay Area.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Five major accomplishments stand out to me:
Finding my passion — leadership, coaching and mentoring others.
Surviving COVID-19 both professionally and personally.
Being a director before 30.
My business proposal to expand brain and spine trauma coverage in the four-county region was accepted and we started the implementation plan.
And most recently, being recruited by Stanford Children’s Health to lead their Neuroscience division at Lucile Packard Children’s Health.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Initially, my inspiration came from my now-late grandmother who was the valedictorian of her high school class and then graduated from the Duke University nursing program in 1957, at the top of her class. She was a staff nurse in L&D before becoming a leader in health care overseeing a home health agency.
Dottie was the epitome of a southern belle, but I always saw her as an absolute boss. She remains a source of inspiration.
I have also found that the growth and successes of the teams that I work with brings a level of gratification that continues to push me to want to be successful. I reflect on what I’ve been able to accomplish with research, networking and asking questions. I think about the impacts of the decisions I’ve made both on the community and on my teams. Those successes drive me to want to continue to learn, grow and make impactful changes.
It’s absolutely flattering to have been selected for the role I’m in as it means the people I work with believe in my capabilities. I want to make them proud, but also to make my teams proud.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff