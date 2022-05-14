Jordan Baldock attended St. Joseph School and Cascade Christian Academy in Wenatchee and graduated from Kennedy Catholic High School in Burien. He earned his bachelor’s degree in global studies and maritime affairs from the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, California, and then worked for a few years as a superintendent at the Port of Los Angeles.
In 2016, he returned to Wenatchee to start working at Cascade AutoCenter, the family business his dad, Steve, had started in 1980 in Olds Station.
Jordan married Gwen Smithberg, a high school classmate, in 2017, and they settled in East Wenatchee while he worked on learning all aspects of running the dealership where he is now general manager.
In addition to family and career, he also has made time to participate in community organizations including Downtown Rotary, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust and Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort.
Jordan and his wife Gwen welcomed their first child and daughter, Stevie Kay Baldock, into the world, on Feb. 18. They are both excited to grow into their new role as parents and can’t wait to see what her interests will be.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: The thing I am most proud of is the family legacy that both myself and my brother have decided to carry on from our parents, Steve and Jane Baldock. I am also extremely proud of the obstacles my wife Gwen had to overcome in moving to a new town in Central Washington, and the accomplishments she has been able to achieve in the short time we have been here.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My dad Steve is a great inspiration; sometimes I look at him and the 40 years he has under his belt operating this place and wonder about all the challenges he had to overcome to be where is today.
Knowing that he has done such a great job for over four decades in helping this store grow, helping our community and being a true leader is something I always keep in the back of my head … big shoes to fill.
I also look at our employees and the work they do, day in and day out, to ensure Cascade AutoCenter continues to be successful, and that makes me want to work even harder for them. We have our challenges and our disputes, but at the end of the day there is a real sense of unity here as to what our goal and our purpose here is.
