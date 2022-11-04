Kiersten Soreano, 31

Soreano became a member of the 2022 class of 30 under 35 as co-owner and makeup artist at ChelanGlam.

Soreano_Kiersten.jpg

Kiersten Soreano
30 under 35 logo new


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?