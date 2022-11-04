Kiersten Soreano, 31
Soreano became a member of the 2022 class of 30 under 35 as co-owner and makeup artist at ChelanGlam.
Not long after graduating from Wenatchee High School in 2009, Kiersten Soreano married and moved across the county with her husband, who was stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.
As their family grew, she focused her energy on being a full-time, stay-at-home mom to two young children. As they got older, she got interested in makeup artistry, which became a creative outlet at which she excelled and thoroughly enjoyed.
When the family returned to the Chelan Valley and, with the kids entering school, she teamed up with her mother and her best friend to start ChelanGlam, a business offering hair and makeup services to bridal parties throughout the region.
It started as an idea for a side hustle, she said.
“Two weeks later, our trio was getting a stream of inquiries for wedding services in the area and it was clear there was a need in our valley,” she said. “Our first season was surprisingly more successful than we had thought. We didn’t realize how this fun, little idea we had would turn into an almost full-time job.”
She also has enjoyed giving back to the community by being involved in the Chelan and Manson Apple Blossom selection each year.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: My proudest accomplishment is building up this business known as ChelanGlam. With my close friend and my mom, we have established ourselves as a premier vendor throughout Central Washington.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Starting out, ChelanGlam happened organically, born from a concept that we were able to turn into a reality in what seemed like only overnight. My inspiration comes from seeing where we started and how far we have come.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff
Reporter
Nevonne can be reached at (509) 664-7151 or mcdaniels@wenatcheeworld.com.
