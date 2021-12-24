Luke Davies, 34
Administrator, Chelan-Douglas Health District
Luke Davies, who grew up in Orondo and graduated from Eastmont High School, went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology, with a minor in chemistry and an emphasis in biochemistry and anthropology from Seattle Pacific University. His interest, he said, was in helping address and reduce disparities in public health, which he had seen first-hand while growing up with migrant workers in North Central Washington.
While studying Spanish and working on community development projects in the Caribbean, he turned his focus to disaster management leadership in Haiti in response to the 2010 earthquake and cholera outbreak, which led to a master’s degree in Public Health in Leadership, Policy and Management from the University of Washington. He went on to work for the UW’s Department of Global Health on programs in the Caribbean, South East Asia and sub-Saharan Africa, supporting research in disaster management, disease surveillance, implementation science, health systems strengthening, maternal newborn child health, HIV prevention and treatment, violence against children and gender-based violence. In addition to English and Spanish, he speaks French and Haitian Creole.
In December 2020, then serving as program officer for the International Training and Education Center for Health, he accepted the post as Chelan Douglas Health District administrator and became the face of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic for the two-county region.
His goal, he said, “is to lead the efforts to transform and strengthen our infrastructure and systems to improve health and safety for everyone — whether it is through improving access to food security for women, infants and children, or providing support to our health care providers to improve access for everyone to get the necessary medical help they need.”
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am incredibly proud of my work in Haiti after the disaster and the published Namibia Violence Against Children Survey I conducted in Namibia.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My grandparents Delbert and Alice Milholland inspired me to improve the lives of those around me. Delbert was the principal of Moses Lake High School in the 1960s and Alice was the first librarian for Big Bend Community College. They helped start one of the first English as a Second Language programs in Central Washington and were dedicated to making sure people had access to education and knowledge. Their integrity and drive to strengthen their community has inspired me to work toward the same goals.
I have worked all over the world and have been inspired by individuals working through some of the most devastating circumstances one can imagine. I am inspired by my friends who pulled their families out of rubble in Haiti, to the ones providing life saving care in rural Kenya. I have been humbled by the work that I have had the opportunity to participate in globally and the people who do it day in and day out.
We still have a significant amount of work to do in North Central Washington to improve the lives of everyone here, and I am thankful to bring some of the lessons my colleagues have taught me back home.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff