Dilly became a member of the 2022 class of 30 under 35 as owner of Columbia Electrical.
Cashmere High School alum Luke Dilly received his technical science degree in industrial electronics from Wenatchee Valley College in 2017.
He started working as an electrician and four years later was testing for this journeyman’s license. He received it in April 2021, added his administrator license in June that year and became a state licensed electrical contractor in July.
With licenses in hand, he opened Columbia Electrical LLC in 2021.
He enjoys being able to make his own schedule, all his own shots and pay himself and his employees a fair living wage, he said.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Taking a leap in uncertain times and finding success in doing so.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Who and what inspires me to be successful are those who live impoverished lives around the world who don't have access to the same opportunities we do in the U.S. Also my close family members who have gone out and started their own businesses.
