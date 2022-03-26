Here is a quick look at the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 Under 35 Class of 2021:
Mayra Navarro Gomez, 33
Assistant director of special programs, Eastmont School District
Mayra Navarro Gomez earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s in special education from Central Washington University while helping care for her widowed mother and two younger siblings.
She went on to get her English as a Second Language endorsement, putting it to use at first as a teacher at Lee Elementary School and later as Eastmont School District’s migrant/bilingual coordinator. Last year, she was hired as the district’s assistant director of special programs. She completed her administrative leadership degree from Western Governors University and is preparing to start an online graduate certificate program in Mental Health and Wellness with an emphasis in Christian Ministry.
She is currently working as assistant principal at Rock Island Elementary School while maintaining the half-time assistant director of special programs job district-wide.
She also is a youth ministry director at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, working for the past decade to help teens in the valley.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: At Eastmont School District I have led a platform called Informed Parents or Padres Informados in Spanish. I’m extremely proud of this parent series and platform because it has proven the value of working with parents as partners in education. This informational series was created by parents and for our parents, to ensure that all families’ basic needs were met through these difficult times.
During the pandemic, we connected community resources and nonprofits to address academic, social services and, most importantly, social emotional needs of students and families. This program has been recognized at the state level and allowed us to present for other districts as part of the Title I Office of Superintendent of Public Education (OSPI) Learn From Our Own series.
I’m also proud of helping lead youth to become active community leaders as a volunteer youth ministry director. I’m proud of the connections we have made with this youth group, including delivering Christmas cheer to local nursing homes, volunteering at the Lighthouse Ministry program and our yearly Winter Drive for the homeless that always ends with the ever gratifying opportunity to hand deliver items to the most needy in our communities.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My father and mother are my biggest inspiration. My father was the eldest of 16 brothers and was denied formal education in Mexico because he was expected to manage the family plantain orchards. At the age of 13 he took his own path and began working in the orchards in the states, going back and forth between Mexico and the U.S. as a temporary agricultural worker. He settled in the states and worked hard to not only learn the language, but taught himself how to read and write in English and Spanish.
He never stopped looking for ways to help anyone in need. He would often pick up homeless people and give them rides. I loved the fact he would always listen to their stories and give them financial help and food for the way.
My father inspires me every day even though he passed away, alongside my only brother, due to a tragic accident when I was 14, leaving my mother widowed with five young girls ranging in age from 2 months to 15 years.
My mother inspires me because of her determination and resilience. She raised five young ladies while continuing to foster in us the importance of serving those needing more than us. My work ethic and dedication are a direct reflection of what I learned from both my parents.
My desire to do things is not for the sake of doing, but as my father would say, “Si lo vas a hacer, lo vas a hacer bien hecho o no hagas nada,” which translates in English: ”If you are going to do something, you will do it well or not at all.” That is my motto, remembering that even the small things we do correctly can have a large impact.
The skilled, talented and hardworking people selected as part of the Wenatchee Valley Business World’s 30 Under 35 Class of 2021 already are m…
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff