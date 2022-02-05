Meaghan Greydanus, 35
Certified public accountant, member, Homchick Smith & Associates
Armed with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in taxation from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business, Meaghan Greydanus joined Homchick Smith & Associates in 2011 as a staff accountant, preparing taxes and providing consulting and advisory services to individuals and businesses. She has since worked her way up to a leadership role, and on Dec. 1, became the firm’s newest partner.
Since 2019, she also has served on the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation’s Board of Directors, currently serving as the board’s secretary, and has been active in the Women’s Service League.
She enjoys the connection that comes with community service.
“Community work helps connect people and ideas, positively impacts the community as a whole, and helps those who need it the most,” she said. “It is a great way to give back and makes the community a better place to live for us all.”
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: I am very proud of my professional skills. They allow me to help my clients succeed when faced with complex business challenges. My goal is to understand my clients and help them grow. I’m proud that I have the opportunity to help others be successful.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I’ve been inspired to succeed by the people around me. It started with my family. Growing up my parents taught me you can be successful if you set a goal, work hard and never stop learning. Both my parents and grandparents exemplified this. My grandparents were immigrants who started out with very little and built a successful business through hard work. They believed in the American dream and that you could build a better future for your family if you were willing to try. They were proof to me that you can build something from nothing with diligence and sacrifice.
My parents were similarly successful through hard work. My father is a physician who worked his way through medical school with my mother’s support. They have always been a team. Their dedication and work ethic have always been the standard I use to measure my success.
I’m now fortunate to work with a team of people who are always striving for both personal success and the success of those we serve. We all want to build long-term relationships with our clients and play a key role in helping their businesses succeed.
The firm’s partners encouraged me to pursue growth opportunities and have supported all my career goals. They provided the resources and opportunities I needed to develop both technical and soft skills to be a better advisor to my clients and to successfully step into my role as a leader. The truly cared about my success. Their faith in me and my abilities inspires me daily, and I hope I will be just as much of an inspiration to those I now lead.
