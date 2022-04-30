Nicole Germain, 32
Marketing website manager, Confluence Health
A 2008 Cashmere High School graduate, Nicole Germain went on to complete her bachelor’s degree in business administration, with an emphasis in marketing, at Eastern Washington University. Her first job after graduation was Icicle Village Resort, an experience that taught her the value of customer service, hard work and the importance of teamwork.
She joined Confluence Health’s marketing department in 2016 as the marketing website manager and has since launched two new corporate websites.
“I was excited to work for a company that makes such an impact to our community,” she said.
Her job includes managing Confluence’s social media channels, with a focus on creative content development, layout, design and copywriting.
Her role and responsibilities have grown over the years and she has become the successful digital voice of the Confluence Health organization.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Germain committed endless hours to help communicate critical clinical information via the Confluence Health website and social media platforms.
Her community involvement includes volunteering for the Women’s Service League, promoting its mission to build strong communities through the empowerment of women and deliberate volunteer action. She also is an active Chelan County Fair volunteer and serves as treasurer on the board. She donates each year to the Les Schwab Community Toy Drive and the Wenatchee Valley Stuff-a-Sackpack.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I thrive on helping others, paying it forward and going above and beyond with each and every task I perform. I’m passionate about growing and gaining new skills. I am proud of the work I do for Confluence Health, my dedication to always doing my best professionally and personally, and my contribution to my community to try and make a difference.
But I am most proud of the folks who have helped me achieve my goals — my husband, mom and sisters, my Nana and Papa, great teachers, friends who stood by me in difficult times and colleagues who helped me grow and learn as a person.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My mom is my greatest inspiration. She is a strong, amazing woman. I am not sure how I got so lucky. She faced adversity in her life and raised three daughters as a single mother. She instilled in us that hard work and dedication for whatever we were doing would always get us further.
Early on in our childhood my mom told us she would never make a promise she couldn’t keep. To this day she has kept that promise, inspiring me to also never make a promise I couldn’t keep.
I want to be an inspiration to my nieces and young girls in our community. I want them to know they can achieve anything they want as long as they are open, work hard and remain helpful to others. I want to empower the next generation to reach for the stars, to learn and grow, get better and to be the talented and incredible people they want to be.
I believe if you are capable of making your community a better place, you should.
I’m inspired by good citizens, people who contribute and make a difference for our communities. I take pleasure in being involved in my community through different acts of service. I think what inspires me is this deep belief that every day we can be better — and to raise the bar for our communities.
— Nevonne McDaniels,
World staff