Payne Brannon graduated from Bevill State Community College on a baseball scholarship in 2008 and went on to get his bachelor’s degree in civil and construction engineering from the University of Alabama in 2013.
Since then, he’s worked with multiple construction companies across several states, from Kansas, California, Maryland, Alabama before moving to Washington several years ago, at first working to build data centers in Quincy and, two years ago, joining the Chelan County PUD. His jobs have included estimating, field engineer support, startup and commissioning engineer, assistant project manager and electrical project engineer. He is currently the construction manager at the PUD’s Rocky Reach Dam where his tenacity, professional skills and ability to connect with people of all walks of life helped earn him the PUD’s “Above & Beyond Award.”
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I’m probably most proud of the relationships I’ve built along the way in my career. But I also really
value the fact that I get to work at a facility like Rocky Reach which plays such a significant role in providing power to the Wenatchee Valley and surrounding areas.
Plus, we have some of the cheapest power in the country! It is very cool to say I am contributing to that.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Growing up, I always had a deep curiosity for how things work so I feel like I naturally fell into the construction world. Learning how to build new projects or how to repair existing systems and equipment really stimulates me and provides something to look forward to every day. I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to do something I love while providing for my family.
I’ve also found a lot of reward in helping and training others in my career. The more knowledge and experience I have, the more I have to offer and give back. So, this has become a major, driving factor in my pursuit of success as well.
