Rachael Goldie, 33
Housing director, Chelan Valley Housing Trust
Rachael Goldie graduated from Chelan School of Innovation in 2007, going on to earn her associates degree from Wenatchee Valley College in 2012 and complete her bachelor’s degree from University of Washington, with a major in global studies and a minor in human rights and policy studies.
She started her career in the hospitality industry in the Seattle area before returning home. As a fourth-generation Chelan native, she was Intent on getting involved in the community. She volunteered at first for the Chelan Earth Day Fair and then served on the Chelan Parks and Recreation Board and the Chelan Planning Commission. She and colleagues then helped start the affordable housing initiative, which led, in 2017, to city-wide talks about affordable housing and the formation of the Chelan Valley Housing Trust. Her work was instrumental in securing $1.1 million in grants and donations to build the organization’s first affordable five-townhome community. She is now housing director for the group, a trained counselor and USDA loan packager.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: I believe my largest accomplishment has been to change the conversation about housing in Chelan and Manson, and advocate for low- and moderate-income earners in our Valley. Our work has proved that lasting solutions to displacement, the missing middle class, and homelessness are possible right at home and not the responsibility of the next town.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I get inspired by people that make the agreement to make the world better than they found it. My friend and previous Mayor of Chelan, Mike Cooney, has been a huge inspiration. He quite literally never stops helping other people and has taught me that success is sometimes simply acting when no one else will, and to always do so with openness and kindness.
I am also inspired by people like Susan Fisher, a woman who picks up garbage every morning on the Manson highway and waves to cars with a smile as she does it.
Like a lot of folks, I want to live in a world where people are kind to one another and are responsible for how their actions affect others, so I try to lead by example.
What inspired me to create affordable housing is that I saw a huge financial divide in our community that seemed to be ruining our ability to work together to solve Valley wide issues. With sustainable housing options-, middle- and low-income earners can fully participate in community actions and decisions that affect all of us.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff