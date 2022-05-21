Rachel Bishop, 31
Food Programs manager, Upper Valley MEND
As part of her college studies at Western Washington University, Rachel Bishop spent a year in Oviedo, Spain, studying eco-tourism, Spain’s National Park system and Spanish. After graduating in 2013 with a degree in environmental education and a minor in environmental science from WWU’s Huxley College of Environment, she embarked on a career focused on environment education working for nonprofits across the state.
“All my professional career has been spent connecting youth and adults to the natural world through hands-on, place-based education,” she said.
That led her in 2017 to the Wenatchee River Institute in Leavenworth, where she was the Community Programs manager. She worked her way up to that post, at first as a contract employee, then as a 10-hour-a-week educator followed by serving as an educator with an emphasis on community education and then on to managing the programs.
During her three years in the management position, she expanded the offerings to reach as many people as possible throughout the valley, connecting them to different aspects of the natural world year-round. She has reached out to mushroom hunters, beekeepers, wildlife trackers, soap makers, photographers, birding experts, p’squosa (Wenatchi) language instructors and more.
Feeling ready for a change, Bishop is now the Food Programs manager for Upper Valley MEND, a job she started in May. She is managing the Community Cupboard (Leavenworth’s food pantry), grocery rescue and the summer gleaning program. She is excited to be a part of an organization that is helping so many deserving people in the Upper Valley.
Outside of work, she also sits on the Waste Loop Board of Directors.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Thinking of all the things I have done in my professional life, I am most proud of my dedication to working for nonprofits focused on impacting our communities in positive ways, meeting people where they are and providing what they truly need.
Some might think I should be working for a business that pays more money, but I think happiness and fulfillment from work are much more important. I feel that I am doing work that is meaningful and making a difference in the world. I have successfully adjusted the way I live my life to make these jobs work for me and my family.
I would not change a thing about all the work I have had the privilege of doing.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: I am inspired by the hard workers that make up my family. My father never went to college, but rather started his own construction business soon after graduating high school. When we moved to Washington state, he had to do it all over again. Both times he successfully grew his business to one held with high regard and respect. He never gives up and works harder than any person I know. I strive to have that dedication and determination in the work I do every day.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff