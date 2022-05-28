Ronni Nemeth, 33
Pharmacy manager, Confluence Health
Ronni Nemeth earned her bachelor’s degree in genetics, cell and developmental biology in 2011 from Arizona State University. She went on to obtain a doctor of pharmacy degree from Midwestern University College of Pharmacy in Glendale, Arizona, in 2014.
While completing a one-year residency with Safeway Corporation and Midwestern University, she also earned her teaching certificate and was involved in offering pharmacy education to current pharmacy students, an aspect that she enjoyed.
In August 2015, she accepted a position at Confluence Health in the refill and prior-authorization department. Four months later, she moved into the anticoagulation clinic department, managing patients in the Okanogan County panel and helping update clinic and practice guidelines.
In 2016 she was named manager of the anticoagulation clinics, responsible for operations of Confluence’s 10 anticoagulation clinics across four counties. She also enrolled in the ASHP Pharmacy Leadership Academy, a year-long leadership development program, going on to help develop and implement the Anticoagulation Steering Committee, an interdisciplinary group responsible for the delivery of Confluence’s anticoagulation therapies across the care spectrum.
She serves as a faculty member of the Anticoagulation Forum, a national organization that helps practitioners improve anticoagulation care by providing education and networking opportunities to healthcare professionals. Her participation has allowed her to create and deliver educational content in the form of Rapid Resources and live webinars across the country.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I have really started to set myself up as being recognized as an expert in my field and have developed the positive reputation of being the go-to person at Confluence Health for all things anticoagulation. I am truly passionate about what I do and it really “fills my bucket” to be able to have a positive impact on employees, patients, the community and my area of specialty.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: It’s funny, as I think about my definition of what it means to be successful, I am reminded of just how much this word has evolved in my own internal dictionary and how I have come to realize that my personal “success” is not the result of one particular thing or person. Rather, it’s a culmination of many different influences, attitudes and experiences and what I have been able to learn from those.
I have always been an intrinsically driven and motivated person, likely due to the positive influence of my parents instilling and modeling good work ethic and a “you gotta’ earn it” attitude. I find it inspiring and exciting to face new challenges and solve problems. I am fulfilled by the feeling of a “job well-done.”
Luckily for me, I have been fortunate to have a lot of different people, who are a lot smarter and more insightful than me, in my corner to help guide and develop me along the way. Each of these people had a couple of things in common; they maintained positivity, were truly present and had the keen ability to self-reflect and make changes based on this introspection.
As I started to notice this pattern in the people I have been influenced by the most, I have begun to use it as my personal compass with the guiding questions of: Am I being a source of positivity and helping the situation? Am I truly present and giving this my full attention? What do I need to do or what can I do next time to make this better?
There is always something to learn and we are all a work in progress. Recognizing that “success” is not a finite thing to achieve but rather an abstract concept of just being a better you each and every day is what inspires me the most.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff