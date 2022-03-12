Roy Mejia quit high school at the age of 16 to go to work to support a baby. He earned his GED in 2003, then worked part-time at McDonald’s while also working at his stepfather’s landscaping company.
When the company sold in 2005, a long-time customer encouraged Mejia to start his own business, which he did — at the age of 18.
“It has been an awesome journey,” he said of Roy’s Lawn Care & Snow- plowing Inc., now in its 15th year. He has been able to provide for his own family and a living for his employees. The company has earned local and national recognition.
Mejia’s efforts, though, are not all about business. He carves out time for family and community, including volunteering as an assistant soccer coach.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: I am most proud of being able to accomplish the goals I set for our company and my personal ones, too. With each goal and steppingstone I reach I feel like I’m able to help others on the way.
One of my personal goals for my company was reached in 2017 when Roy’s Lawn Care was featured on the cover of “Walker Talker,” a lawn care magazine that is published in the U.S., but is distributed to New Zealand, Australia, England and other places around the world.
The business also has been named The Wenatchee World’s Best every year since 2016, and in 2021 was named World’s Best in two categories — lawn care and snowplowing.
But the biggest accomplishment has been to provide jobs for many close friends and family members. I feel God has me here on a mission and by reaching my goals, I’m able to help others. That gives me great satisfaction to see others succeed, too.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: Family. My kids and wife are my backbone and everything I do is to make sure my family is better than yesterday. My mom and stepdad have always inspired me to be a responsible, hard-working person and to not give up — no matter what life throws your way.
Also, knowing that my younger siblings look up to me as a role model makes me want to accomplish more to show them that anything is possible — and by working together we can get further.
