Stephannie Torres, 30
Makeup artist, inventor, owner of Ever After Studios
Stephannie Torres embraced the performance arts from an early age, enjoying dancing, cheerleading, competitive figure skating and pageantry. After graduating from Eastmont High School, though, she decided to pursue something more traditional. She started at Wenatchee Valley College intent on a career in dentistry.
“I soon came to realize that, in fact, was not where my passion lies,” she said.
She switched her focus to cosmetics and opened her first business, Ever After Studios, in 2015, providing special event makeup for weddings and other special occasions. Her cosmetic work has been seen on television, and in several magazines.
She and her mother, Jodi Johnson, owner of Cake Chic Studios in Wenatchee, landed a spot on The Food Network’s Cake Wars in 2016, which they won, and were asked to return in 2017 for Cake War Champs where they took the second place prize.
Now the mother of two, Torres is working to balance family, career and community. She continues to pursue her own entrepreneurial endeavors while overseeing the Ulta Beauty salon and volunteering with the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: In April, 2021, I decided to stop solely chasing interest, and begin pursuing purpose. After an ongoing feeding battle with my then 4-month-old son, I invented a children’s product that is now patent pending and pediatrician approved.
Bottapals (TM) are developmental feeding aids that attach to baby bottles/sippy cups to both soothe, and entertain restless or curious eaters.
The devices are currently out of production. I have an active website and social media where parents and caregiver in need can access them — shopbottapals.com or @bottapals on Instagram. Our first major retailer account is Walmart. They will soon be available on walmart.com.
I plan to donate a portion of my products to in-patient infants and children at both Central Washington Hospital and Seattle Children’s Hospital as a way to give back and continue to help others.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My professional inspirations come from three female powerhouses:
Barbara Corcoran, who taught me “every entrepreneur has a crystal clear picture of who they want to be. It’s more powerful than a business plan and a lot easier to follow.”
Lori Greiner, who taught me, “If you’re interested, you’ll do what’s convenient. If you’re committed, you’ll do whatever it takes.”
Finally, Mallory Ervin, who taught me to “live life fully. How to balance being an aspiring entrepreneur, wife, mother, the importance of faith, and how to genuinely have a positive outlook in all aspects of life.
— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff