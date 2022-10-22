Corporation wellness and safety coordinator, Glacier Bancorp Inc.
Tiffany Balloun, a 2009 Chelan High School graduate, went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in organizational behavioral psychology from Northwest University and her master’s in organizational psychology from Seattle Pacific University.
She put her education to use in the field of human resources, at first as a recruiter and executive HR assistant for United Parcel Service.
When she and her husband, Steve, decided to return to the area in 2016, landing in Manson to raise their family, she transferred her experience to a job in HR operations for the state Department of Transportation in Wenatchee. Her next step, about three years ago, was to become the human resources manager for North Cascades Bank in Chelan, managing all aspects of HR for the growing team of more than 103 employees.
North Cascades Bank (NCB) presented another exciting opportunity for her in August, when she joined NCB’s parent company: Glacier Bancorp. She is now the corporate wellness and safety coordinator and oversees all wellness and safety initiatives for more than 3,500 employees across 17 different bank divisions, one of which is the local North Cascades Bank.
“I am still in awe that an opportunity such as this exists in my small hometown, allowing me to grow professionally and with our community,” she said.
In addition to her professional contributions, she also serves on the Roots Community School Board in Chelan.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: One of my biggest accomplishments is that I am a very first-generation college graduate.
Q. Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My father inspires me to be successful. He is an entrepreneur who I watched start his business from scratch. He showed me that success is the result of hard work. I am motivated to teach this principle to my three children as well.
