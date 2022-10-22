Corporation wellness and safety coordinator, Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Tiffany Balloun, a 2009 Chelan High School graduate, went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in organizational behavioral psychology from Northwest University and her master’s in organizational psychology from Seattle Pacific University.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?