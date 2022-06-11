Yuritzi Lozano, 34
Dean, Allied Health & Workforce Education, Wenatchee Valley College
Born in Michoacán, Mexico, Yuritzi Lozano grew up in the Wenatchee Valley, graduating from Eastmont High School in 2005. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington in 2010, majoring in international studies and Spanish, with a minor in diversity.
While at the UW she started working as an adviser and guidance counselor for Latino high school students at El Centro de La Raza’s College Readiness Program. She transitioned into the role of outreach coordinator for Seattle, creating and implementing college access workshops. The experience prompted her to enroll in a master’s program to help provide better support and advice on college access. While in the master’s program she worked for the College of Education’s Office of Minority Recruitment and Retention, with a focus on creating community and campus wide networks, developing policies and procedures for the units, provide direct outreach to students and their families and work collaboratively to help incoming graduate students.
After earning her master’s degree in 2013 in educational leadership and policy studies, she started working at Highline Community College as the program manager and adviser with TRiO Student Support Services. The federally funded program provides support and services to first-generation and low-income college students and those with a documented disability.
In 2014 she accepted the role of director of Wenatchee Valley College’s College Assistance Migrant Program. As CAMP director she worked with students from agricultural backgrounds providing support, guidance and advocacy. In early 2021 she transitioned into a new role at WVC, as the dean for Allied Health & Workforce Education overseeing career and technical programs. She is the first Latina dean at WVC.
She is also currently pursuing a doctorate at Oregon State University in adult and higher education, with a focus on community college leadership.
Q: What accomplishments are you most proud of?
A: Through my work and community involvement I aspire to continue to work to improve policies and practice to be more inclusive of underserved students.
I am extremely proud of my educational achievements the ability to serve the community I grew up in and have an impact on future generations.
As a Latina from the valley I can work with students and families to guide them on navigating their experiences within the collegiate environment.
Q: Who or what inspires you to be successful?
A: My inspiration and motivation have been my parents, my two children and my desire to change the narrative for my community.
My parents and family immigrated to the United States at young ages seeking new opportunities and made many sacrifices along the way. My mom and dad made sure my brothers and I knew the value of our education. They would remind us that at the end of the day no one can take away your education. Thanks to their constant sacrifices it motivated my siblings and I to do the best we could and strive for more.
Seeing them work countless hours in agriculture during harvest seasons and year-round motivated us to change the narrative for our family. Education became a way for us to change not only our own lives but that of our families and of future generations. Success has always been more than my own but for my family and my community.
