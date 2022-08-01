Head brewer and tap room manager, Wenatchee Valley Brewing Co.
Sitting at a desk didn’t suit Peter Siderius. After graduating from Gonzaga University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2016, he started designing a new career path, looking to be on his feet and working with his hands.
He coached some youth sports camps with the Skyhawks one summer, then started working in construction as a roofer with Trey Gooch Roofing. A construction job introduced him to Wenatchee Valley Brewing, which was under construction at the time. He was offered a chance to brew beer with the startup craft brewery, a challenge he accepted.
As the business grew, so did his passion for the industry. He was soon named head brewer and tasting room manager and enrolled in online classes, which, he says, helped earn three honors (so far) from Washington Beer Awards. The courses also led to his earning a second bachelor’s degree — this one in craft brewing from Central Washington University.
Five years into his career, he takes pride in his role in the company’s success, including finding its way through the pandemic. He has done it, according to those in the know, with a signature sense of humor, creativity and a calm demeanor regardless of the challenges presented that has helped build a loyal customer base.
What does success look like to you? What are successful attributes of a community?
Success to me is striving to improve. I think that many conventionally successful people grow content in where they are and become stagnant, but for me, success isn’t necessarily an achievable goal. Success to me is more of an attitude, thought and drive that promotes a better well being for myself and those around me.
I think that this same form of success can be attributed to a community. A successful community is one that is always working together to improve the lives of its people. This puts a new spin on a successful community. We’re not successful because we built a new arena or because our people are wealthy. We’re successful because we have an insatiable drive to be better than we were a year ago. In this manner, a community can be successful, yet driven to constantly improve.
