Rachel Lippert
Age: 30
Advertising sales, The Wenatchee World
Rachel Lippert is a team player — literally. The 2010 Cashmere High School grad went on to play volleyball for a year at Wenatchee Valley College (where she graduated in 2012) and played a year of basketball at Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina.
She graduated from Guilford in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a minor in history.
Since then, she has focused on building various community connections, in her sales career — working at Gold’s Gym, Stan’s Merry Mart and, since August, as a Wenatchee World advertising sales representative — and in her off hours.
She is an active member of the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce board and served as co-chair of the chamber auction in April. She also coaches the varsity volleyball program at Cascade Christian Academy, a role she has held since October 2020. In the past, she has coached basketball, as well.
Lippert said she takes pride in her Cashmere roots and enjoys being part of the town’s growth.
“Our community rallies in times of need. We focus on how to build each other up. We pull our greatest minds together to solve our community’s needs,” she said.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Success to me means positive impact. Whether that positive impact is directed at yourself or others, the influence of any positive action creates a better place in this world.
Making sure to improve your mental health, even if it is as small as stepping outside for a minute of fresh air, has a positive impact. Reaching out to a friend just to check in and say “hello” is a positive impact.
Success shouldn't be defined by financial status, popularity, business ventures or status quo. It should be defined and should look like a positive impact on any level.
I think attributes to a successful community are linked to positive impacts.
For community members that means buying local, shopping small businesses, inviting other community members to events that are happening in town — aka baseball games, basketball games, concerts, plays.
For businesses, it’s offering unique services that their potential clients may have to drive miles to experience, keeping prices to affordable rates for locals, acknowledging those who do choose to stay local.
For community organizations, it’s bridging gaps between associations to create cohesive economic strategy, promoting town or city awareness, and providing solutions for basic needs.