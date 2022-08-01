Rachel Miller
Age: 32
Owner, RNM Consulting LLC, alpine ski instructor
Rachel Miller’s career paths are rooted in her upbringing on a fifth-generation family orchard in Peshastin.
She has been an independent contractor for Global Gap, doing food safety audits since 2017. Food safety auditing is a behind-the-scenes job. Auditors witness harvest and interview the workers, check training records, spray records and review the farm site.
A Cascade High School and Wenatchee Valley College grad, she landed the job after earning a bachelor’s degree in integrated plant sciences (fruit and vegetable management) from Washington State University in 2012.
Degree in hand, she handed out more than 50 resumes at the Washington State Hort Convention in Wenatchee, which eventually led to an offer in 2016 from Eagle Certification Group, which included an apprenticeship and experience to become a qualified Global Gap auditor.
In the off-season, she works as an alpine ski instructor at the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club’s Ski Hill. She has been giving lessons there since 2008.
She also participates in the John Wayne Pioneer Wagons and Riders Association, an annual event that takes about two weeks and stretches 200 miles across Washington state from Easton, across the Palouse, to the Idaho border in Tekoa.
The event also serves as a fundraiser, raising more than $3,000 this year for a new library in Malden, the town that was lost to wildfire in 2020.
In her spare time (and something to watch for the future), she dabbles in cider production.
“In our family orchard, I have grafted over old golden delicious trees to test varieties of cider tree that would grow well in the Cascade Mountains,” she said, which earned her a cider production certificate in 2012 from the WSU Mount Vernon Extension. She followed that with a class on craft distilling in 2013.
“During the COVID times, I would turn my failed cider experiments into personal hand sanitizer,” she said.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Since I was raised as a farmer’s daughter, I got to see the daily struggles of farm and family. After the past two crazy years, I think success should be redefined.
For me, being alive to appreciate the area we live in is a good source of inspiration for me. Maybe success is the freedom to do what you want. People around me know I love skiing (my car plate says so). Being a ski instructor, I can ski anywhere in the Pacific Northwest for free. By getting my hobby to pay for itself and having a job that lets me remain in the area I grew up in, I am able to find my happy place and look forward to the next season.
In my travels, I have come to see that the meaning of community is not a place. I have seen many failed places. Community is a group of people gathering for a common cause or goal. Communities can happen anywhere — a town of many festivals, a city of apple blossoms or a group of horse riders. They can make big things happen or help fill in the gaps.