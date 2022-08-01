Working a dream job in her hometown was not what Tiffaney Balloun expected her future held after graduating from Chelan High School in 2009 and moving to Seattle to attend college.
“I am still in awe that my dream job exists in my small hometown,” she said.
She has been the human resources manager for North Cascade Bank for close to three years, overseeing all aspects of HR for the bank’s more than 103 employees.
It’s a role she believes makes a difference.
“I am confident that my work as a human resources manager doesn’t only impact employees but also has a greater impact on the overall community,” she said.
She graduated from Northwest University with a bachelor’s degree in organizational behavioral psychology — the first in her family to graduate from college. She went on to earn her master’s in organizational psychology from Seattle Pacific University.
She started her human resources career in Seattle, working for United Parcel Service as recruiter and executive HR assistant.
When she and her husband decided “to settle down” in 2016, they returned to Central Washington, making their home in Manson, where they are now raising their three children. After making the move, Balloun continued her career, taking a job first at the state Department of Transportation in Wenatchee in HR operations. She worked there for three years before taking the job at the bank.
Balloun’s community involvement includes serving on the Roots Community School Board in Chelan.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
I think that success is a journey and looks different for everyone. For me, I feel successful when I learn. If I work hard for a goal and have a few mistakes along the way, I appreciate the learning opportunity. When I overcome a challenge or solve a problem, I feel like I am on the road to success!
I think a successful community starts with people who love their community and want to give back to their community, whether it be in the form of volunteering, donating or buying local. This is a community where we all support each other and that is the reason we are successful. We can really do great things for our community together.
