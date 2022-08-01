Tona Chacón
Age: 34
Program manager, CAFE (Community for the Advancement of Family Education)
Tona Chacón, who has a master’s degree in social work, is a tech whiz, the go-to person for answers and “a professional breath of fresh air” that have proved invaluable, say staff members at CAFE (Community for the Advancement of Family Education).
The nonprofit is centered around education and Latino advocacy, among other community-wide efforts. For the past two years it has provided information and assistance on COVID-19 vaccination programs and wildfire preparedness, including Spanish language translations of critical health and safety notices.
In her role as CAFE’s program manager since 2021, in addition to managing several programs, Chacón helped set up systems to make the entire organization’s workflow efficient, established a professional development model for training staff at all levels and teaches Tech Tuesday classes for staff.
She also continues to chip in as needed at the Northwest Family Services Institute, where she worked as office manager from 2016 to 2020. The institute provides bilingual counseling and educational services. While there, she created forms for the business and established management processes while maintaining positive relationships with both English and Spanish-speaking clients.
Both nonprofits were founded by her parents, Alma and Dr. Jorge Chacón, long-time community activists. Alma Chacón has a 30-plus career as an educator. Jorge Chacón is a mental health counselor.
Tona Chacón has followed their lead.
A Wenatchee High School grad, she earned an associates degree in human services from Highline College and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Walden University. She then earned a master’s in social work from Boise State University.
She took the time to get educational experiences outside the box, as well, taking a literature-based class in South Africa through Seattle Pacific University and earning certification as a paralegal.
She enjoys working with people who are dedicated to advocating for the underserved and underrepresented in the community.
“I was privileged throughout my educational journey to intern and work alongside and with amazing people in my community who have vastly supported my professional growth not just with career development, but with long-lasting friendships,” she said.
What does success look like to you? What do you see as attributes of a successful community?
Our community is so diverse, so I classify success as the milestones we reach in overcoming barriers to make change for the greater good.
“One small step for mankind” doesn’t only apply to the moon landing, but to everyday life. We are all so unique, that one person’s success, however big or small, is everyone’s success — though not everyone physically sees the change.
Our unique perspectives due to such diversity in our community really allow for success to vary and create change in a way that is all-inclusive.