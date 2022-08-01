QUINCY — If Quincy Police Officer Jessica Diaz-Guerrero knows one thing, it’s perseverance.
Diaz-Guerrero, 29, started her journey to become a law enforcement officer when she was 21. After numerous tests, oral boards, training, six polygraphs, the birth of her son and the COVID-19 pandemic, she finally landed her dream job.
Her dedication and hard work were what made her a member of the Wenatchee Valley Business World's 30 under 35 Class of 2022.
“I am a very big believer in ‘everything happens for a reason,’” she said.
After Diaz-Guerrero graduated from Cashmere High School, she moved to Los Angeles, California. She worked in The Projects, which is home to lower income families. She served food and ministered to shelters, and became very involved with the youth.
“At that moment, I realized I wanted to become a youth mentor or help our youth in one way or another.”
She received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and business administration from Liberty University before returning to Washington and working full-time at the Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center. She said this is where she gained interest in law enforcement and the justice system.
“I wanted to be more of a community servant,” she said. “But also, I really liked the criminal justice system as a whole. So that’s kind of what sparked my interest.”
She tested first with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office when she was 21, but her schedule at the detention center clashed, and it wasn't a fit. She also had a few oral boards with the Wenatchee Police Department. She said they told her to "just hold on and come back."
She later tested again with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Wenatchee Police, as well as the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and East Wenatchee Police. She said East Wenatchee wasn't hiring at the time, but they sent her to a reserve academy.
"I completed the six months (at the academy)," she said. "It was a blessing in disguise, but I got pregnant."
She said East Wenatchee planned to send her to the police academy in January, the same time as her due date. She had to decline the offer.
"That to me was like, 'I can't believe I just didn't do this. I was almost there,'" she said. "But one of my aunts told me, 'It's fine. Because when you actually finish, just imagine how much powerful it'll be when your son's the one that's actually putting on your badge.'"
She said she decided to try one more time, and tested with the Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Quincy and Douglas County law enforcement agencies in early 2020. She got an offer from East Wenatchee and Quincy, and chose East Wenatchee, saying that since she grew up in the valley, she was more comfortable with the area. Then, COVID-19 hit.
"East Wenatchee was like, 'sorry, we can't take you, we can't send you to the academy. We don't know what's going on with the budgets and with COVID and everything,'" she said. "So they let me go."
She said her family encouraged her, reminding her the pandemic was out of her control and she should try again. She reached out to Quincy, which had one spot available if she wanted to retest.
"So then I ended up retesting. I ended up going through my oral board again, the whole background investigation process," she said. "And here I am today."
Her husband stayed home with their son on weekdays for eight months while she attended police academy in Seattle.
Diaz-Guerrero was sworn into the Quincy Police Department on July 6 in front of her family, friends and fellow officers. Her 3-year-old son was there to pin on her badge.
"Four years ago, I was envisioning my husband or my dad pinning by badge but... in fact, four years later, my son's actually the one doing it," she said. "This is what I was waiting for all those years, and the fact that he was there to see that was just huge for me."
Diaz-Guerrero said she loves the Quincy department and has appreciated the support of her peers in the year since she started. In the future, she hopes to become a firearms instructor and join their tactical response team, which is Grant County's SWAT team.
"From the patrol officers, to the detectives, to the captain, chief and administration, each one of them have been nothing but encouraging since the start of my training. They make me feel like family," she said. "I love continuously learning and training."