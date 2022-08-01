Purchase Access

Many of our young professionals 30 under 35 class of 2022 have an entrepreneurial spirit and a determination to rise above. They come across as very self-aware and are looking for purpose to their life, not just to their career.

We happen to have quite a few class members in the 30-32 year old range. This hits close to home for me, knowing what my adult children and their friends were challenged with entering the workforce or college at the beginning of the Great Recession. They spent their first decade fighting for meaningful work as the economy improved more slowly for them.

Sean Flaherty

Publisher


