Many of our young professionals 30 under 35 class of 2022 have an entrepreneurial spirit and a determination to rise above. They come across as very self-aware and are looking for purpose to their life, not just to their career.
We happen to have quite a few class members in the 30-32 year old range. This hits close to home for me, knowing what my adult children and their friends were challenged with entering the workforce or college at the beginning of the Great Recession. They spent their first decade fighting for meaningful work as the economy improved more slowly for them.
Then, the pandemic came along. Young people in our own area from the hospitality and food service industries were hit disproportionally hard. Local arts, entertainment and events disappeared for long months. Some young people moved back home with their parents. Some moved away.
This year’s class of honorees seems to have taken control of their goals and persevered through these challenges. They are in a great place right now and they understand this.
There are hints in these stories for those of us who hire and develop leaders in our organizations. Clues, that when combined with market data can help us “Traditionalists” create the structure and culture that will allow our organizations to grow.
Last month McKinsey & Company released a report which outlined the reasons for so many people leaving their jobs. It categorized the people and industries being impacted worldwide by what they are calling “The Great Attrition”. We need to understand that hiring, compensating and retaining quality employees has likely forever changed. This report does a good job of identifying actions we can take to bring these potential workers into our organizations.
Today’s workplace needs to be able to meet more staff needs than the traditional one I have worked in. There are far fewer “Traditionalists” in the labor force now. These are career-oriented employees who still want a work-life balance, but are willing to make trade-offs for a job. It is easier to hire them because our processes are built around a traditional staffing structure.
The other groups identified as having left their jobs in the report are the “Do-it yourselfers”, “Idealists”, “Caregivers and others”, and the “Relaxers”.
I think a lot of this year’s 30 Under 35 class fits into the “Do-it yourselfers” and “Idealists” categories. “Do-it yourselfers” tend to be gig and part time workers 25-45 years old. They want autonomy and flexibility. “Idealists” tend to be younger still, students and part time workers.
The top four shared factors in bringing a “Do-it-yourselfer” or an “Idealist” back into a traditional setting are Workplace Flexibility, Meaningful Work, Career Development, and Support for health and well-being.
Every year, while we are putting the nominees through our process, one or more of them changes jobs before the issue comes out. If you were to hire an achiever like these, are you prepared to do what is needed to support them? To retain them?
By the time you get to read this, The Wenatchee Valley Business World has already celebrated the people profiled in this issue. We’d love to have you join us next year as an honoree or as a member of our business and nonprofit community. Mark the date as the last week in July and watch for details in our Business Weekly emailed newsletter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone