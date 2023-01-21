The trade just keeps getting better for the Seahawks.
For the first time since 2009, the Seahawks hold a top-five pick in the NFL draft thanks to the Russell Wilson blockbuster trade with Denver last year.
What GM John Schneider and the Seahawks do with that No. 5 pick during the first round of the draft April 27 will be the subject of much debate over the next three months.
It should make for an intriguing buildup to one of the most anticipated drafts the Seahawks have had. Here's a look at five prospects the Seahawks could target with the No. 5 pick:
Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
Why he's a good fit for the Seahawks: He's a good fit for any quarterback-needy team. The 2021 Heisman winner is generally regarded as the top prospect in this class, and he will almost certainly be off the board by the time the Seahawks' No. 5 selection rolls around. The only way the Seahawks can assure themselves the chance to select Young is by trading all the way up to No. 1. Would they do that? Well, that's certainly not Schneider's M.O. But we can't entirely rule it out, either.
Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Why he's a good fit for the Seahawks: Carter was an anchor for a defense that led Georgia to back-to-back national championships. A year ago, that Georgia defense produced five first-round draft picks, and some scouts believe the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Carter is more talented than any of them. The Seahawks need an overhaul of their defensive line — a major overhaul — and Carter might be the ideal place to start.
Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama
Why he's a good fit for the Seahawks: Anderson had 27.5 sacks and 48 tackles for loss the past two seasons for Alabama. In the NFC West, the Seahawks have seen how devastating a generational-type pass rusher — the 49ers' Nick Bosa — can be. And with J.J. Watt retiring in Arizona, many mock drafts are already projecting the Cardinals to select Anderson with their pick at No. 3.
Myles Murphy, edge, Clemson
Why he's a good fit for the Seahawks: Murphy is another high-upside edge rusher who is expected to be one of the most-discussed prospects at the NFL combine. At 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds, Murphy reportedly has a 40-yard dash time in the 4.57-second range, and he can bench-press 400-plus pounds. That kind of speed-strength combination is rare. And if Schneider opts to trade down from No. 5 — something he's wont to do — Murphy could be a target toward the bottom of the top 10.
Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Why he's a good fit for the Seahawks: Everything noted above about Carter is also true here. The Seahawks need to remake their D-line, and the best move might to be rebuild it from the inside out. Bresee, at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, was the nation's No. 1 high school recruit in the 2020 class, and he could be another target around the 10th pick if Schneider is inclined to trade down.