ORLANDO, Fla. _ Bahamians looking to evacuate to the United States following the passage of Hurricane Dorian are getting a free ride back home _ on a cruise ship.
Deerfield Beach-based Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is embarking on a humanitarian journey Thursday evening from the Port of Palm Beach. The ship will depart at 8 p.m. carrying food, water, supplies, first responders, volunteers and Bahamians stranded in Florida on a voyage back to the Bahamas.
The ship, called Grand Celebration, is expected to sail to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island and return to Palm Beach on Friday.
On the return trip, Bahamians who wish to evacuate the islands for the U.S. may board. They must have proper documentation, but the trip will be free of charge for Bahamians, volunteers and relief workers. Personnel are required to travel with a valid passport or original birth certificate.
A previously scheduled regular sailing on the vessel has been canceled.
The small cruise line typically offers two-night trips to Grand Bahama on its two vessels, the 1,900-passenger Grand Celebration and the 1,680-passenger Grand Classica. Following Hurricane Irma, FEMA chartered Grand Celebration to house and feed between 1,000 and 1,500 relief workers in St. Thomas.
Ships have started to reach Grand Bahama Island following the passage of Dorian, which made landfall in the northern Bahamas as a massive Category 5 storm earlier this week. Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line are also delivering supplies on their ships.
