CHICAGO _ Three days after Chaunti Bryla was reported missing earlier this year, a Lyft driver was called to a home in South Shore, where two people were waiting with a large blue plastic container and a dolly.
The driver helped them load the container into his car, then drove them to a hotel in Calumet Park, where surveillance video shows the container being wheeled inside, according to court records.
Detectives investigating the case visited the hotel about a week later _ helped along by a tip from Bryla's family. They found a container, like the one shown in the video, in an alley behind a strip mall near the hotel. Police seized the container, and in a search warrant said there was a "reasonable belief" that recovered evidence would be linked to Bryla, 43.
Chicago police confirmed Wednesday they suspect foul play and are looking for one of the two men with the container _ a parolee who attacked another woman several years ago with a pipe and hammer, then set her on fire.
The Tribune is not naming the parolee because he hasn't been criminally charged in Bryla's disappearance. Illinois Department of Corrections records list him as an "absconder," which means he has stopped remaining in contact with a parole officer.
On Wednesday, Bryla's aunt Eileen Sterling-Ross said she was still anxiously awaiting more information on the case.
"All kinds of scenarios can play out," she said. "People don't just disappear. Somebody knows something."
The last time Sterling-Ross spent time with her niece was on a March evening when Bryla was at her aunt's house to watch the Fox TV show "Empire," a weekly ritual that brought Bryla and her other family members, including her 12-year-old son, under one roof.
After Bryla spent the night at her aunt's home, Sterling-Ross gave her a ride home blocks away to her apartment in the South Side's Avalon Park community.
Sterling-Ross didn't hear from her niece for a few days, which was unusual. So she went with Bryla's son and Bryla's brother to Bryla's apartment building and rang her doorbell. No answer.
They rang the other tenants' doorbells. No answer there either. Bryla's family left and returned later to see if Bryla would answer her door, but again nothing. "This is too many days," Sterling-Ross recalled thinking before contacting police.
Bryla's family reported her missing to police on March 14. Records show the Chicago Fire Department was asked to force its way into Bryla's apartment in the 8500 block of South Bennett Avenue to check on her well-being.
There was no sign of her.
But Sterling-Ross noticed something strange. "Her purse was on the table with all her IDs in it," she said. "And then she left milk out."
The family told police it was unlike Bryla to not contact her son _ who stays with Sterling-Ross _ and not return phone calls and stop using social media. They also told detectives about a 34-year-old parolee who had been living with her.
The man had been paroled in November 2018 for aggravated battery, according to the Department of Corrections. The man was convicted of hitting his girlfriend with a pipe and hammer, pouring a caustic substance on her and setting her on fire, court records show.
He was also convicted in 2011 of domestic battery, and his criminal record in the 2000s includes felony convictions for armed robbery, aggravated battery and burglary.
Sterling-Ross said Bryla allowed the 34-year-old to live with her after he was paroled last year. Bryla knew the man for years because he was related to the father of her son.
After Bryla disappeared, her family discovered that her bank account had been depleted. They printed up all her account transactions and gave them to police, who tracked them back to the 34-year-old.
One of the transactions was a purchase from Bryla's account at a Walmart in the West Chatham neighborhood on March 16, two days after she was reported missing, according to search warrant records. A day later, there was a transaction at a Dunkin' Donuts and another in south suburban Calumet Park.
"These unusual withdrawals were corroborated by video surveillance showing (the 34-year-old man) in possession of the missing person's debit card," the search warrant papers show. "CPD retrieved all available video of the transactions."
Detectives also tracked down the man's order for a Lyft ride on March 17. Police interviewed the driver, who told them about the container _ a story verified by video surveillance from near the hotel.
After police learned about the container, search warrants were sought for the collection of any evidence, "not limited to blood, firearm evidence, biological evidence, latent prints, and trace evidence," that may contain Bryla's DNA and that of the 34-year-old man.
Bryla is among three highly publicized cases of missing women in Chicago since last fall. The others are Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, 19, who was eight months pregnant when she disappeared on April 23; and Kierra Coles, a 27-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee who disappeared in October and was due to deliver a baby at the end of April.
Two weeks after she disappeared, Ochoa-Lopez was found strangled in a garbage can behind a Southwest Side home, her newborn cut from her womb. The baby eventually died of complications from lack of oxygen when he was born. Three people are awaiting trial in connection with the deaths.
Coles' family has said she had a due date of April 23, the same day Ochoa-Lopez went missing. Her case remains open.
In the months since her disappearance, her father, Joseph Coles, has kept up efforts to find her. "I have personally, myself, been in abandoned buildings, climbed, took boards off of doors, opened up garages," Coles said. "Anywhere I thought they could hide a person, I have done it and I will continue to do it."
Bryla's family say they understand the dreadful vigilance that Coles and others go through.
"While we were driving, we would always look anyway," said Kathy Kelly, Bryla's other aunt. "You know, looking in cars, looking at men standing. You know, at bus stops, walking down the street.
"I still, you know, pay attention to women that sort of resemble her just to ... to see if it's her. I just can't stop doing it." Kelly continued. "It's just a constant thing. Go to sleep thinking about her. We go to sleep thinking about her. ... On our travels we're constantly thinking about her."
