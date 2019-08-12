Kris Bryant's and Luis Robert's autographed baseball cards and the Bulls jersey Michael Jordan held at his contract signing set industry records for public sales this month.
But auction house Goldin Auction was dealt a blow when no bidders met the minimum $250,000 required to buy the gloves Bryant and Anthony Rizzo wore to complete the last out of the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship.
It's uncertain what happens next with the gloves, and a spokesman for Goldin said no other information was available.
Last month, founder and president Ken Goldin floated expectations that the gloves, sold as a set, would fetch at least $750,000.
"To me the gloves represent the single most important and significant item of Cubs history in 100 years that will ever be sold publicly," Goldin said in July, when bidding opened.
At the time, sports memorabilia appraiser Michael Osacky called that projection "way too high."
Meanwhile, a dozen Jordan items during the auction, including jerseys, sneakers and cards, combined for nearly $400,000 in sales, according to a Goldin statement.
A game-worn jersey from the 1997-98 playoffs went for $137,376. Jordan's "first" Bull jersey _ the one he held at his introductory press conference _ sold for $81,180, a record for a non-game worn jersey in any sport.
Cubs third baseman Bryant's signed 2013 Bowman "Superfractor" rookie card, in gem mint condition, went for $113,930, the highest ever paid for any Bryant card.
Robert, a top White Sox minor leaguer, drew $51,660 for his 2018 Bowman "Superfractor" card, a record for any of his card.
