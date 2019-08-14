Aug. 14-- Aug. 14--KENNEWICK, Wa. -- Police caught up with a man wanted for opening fire and wounding two people in June outside a Kennewick sports bar.
Officers finally tracked down shooting suspect Anthony Colbray Jr., 32, in Umatilla, Ore.
He was arrested on a nationwide warrant and booked into the Umatilla County jail on charges of first-degree assault and illegal gun possession.
Colbray is accused of shooting the two men June 8 outside the 3 City Sports Bar on West Columbia Drive during an argument between Colbray and Theodore Turner, 36, of Pasco, said police.
It's unclear what prompted the argument just before 2 a.m., but court records say Colbray found Turner inside and the fight soon moved to the parking lot.
Colbray allegedly grabbed a .22-caliber handgun from his car and opened fire as Turner was heading back inside, according to court records. Four or five of those bullets hit Turner, and another hit a bystander, Juvenal Torres, in the foot.
Officers found Turner on the ground in front of the bar with wounds in the leg, pelvis and elbow. He was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital.
Torres discovered he was shot later and went to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Investigators found six .22 caliber shell casings in the parking lot.