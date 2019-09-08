Sept. 08-- Sep. 8--LA CONNER -- The Ocosta Wildcats would pose a challenge under any circumstances, but the La Conner Braves didn't do themselves any favors Saturday in their season opener.
Ocosta quarterback Cole Hatton had two touchdown passes and a touchdown reception and the Braves frustrated themselves with a sluggish offensive performance in a 44-0 loss.
Hatton had a 49-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Davis and a 40-yard pass to Cesar Martinez and caught a 50-yard pass from Jose Sevilla. The Wildcats also took advantage of several La Conner turnovers: Their first score was a fumble recovery for a touchdown by Hatton, and they scored on an interception return late in the game.
The Wildcats didn't get much going with their running game, but La Conner couldn't rev up its offense in any facet. The Braves managed 18 yards of offense.
Braves head coach Peter Voorhees said there was "a lack of offensive consistency."
"We weren't able to put together any drives," he said.
Voorhees said he liked some of what the team managed on defense. The Braves mostly dampened the Wildcats' rushing game -- Ocosta had 22 yards from scrimmage -- and authored several big plays on defense, including several stats by Arjuna Adams and a pair of interceptions by Luke Marble. Bradey Wyles had an interception as well.
"We created some turnovers and had a tackle for loss," he said. "I can't say we played poorly defensively, despite the score."
The Braves will have another home game next week, as they take on Lummi on Friday. The Braves faced Lummi on the road in an eight-man-football matchup last year; this year, both teams will play with 11.
-- Reporter Trevor Pyle: 360-416-2156, tpyle@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Sports_SVH, Facebook.com/bytrevorpyle