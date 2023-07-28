Staten_Is_Exwy_02_-_HOV_Lane.jpg

High-occupancy vehicle lane.

 Provided photo

TACOMA — When a 3-year-long state Department of Transportation project is finished, Interstate 5 will have a taller, wider and safer overpass in DuPont and more miles of HOV lanes.

The $202 million project is expected to break ground in mid-August. It incorporates the new overpass to link Joint Base Lewis-McChord with DuPont while crossing high above railroad tracks that now carry passenger trains. Also on the to-do list: Extending those short sections of HOV lanes built in 2021 on both directions of I-5.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?