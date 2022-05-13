220507-newslocal-titleixcomplaint 06.jpg
Buy Now

A Wenatchee High School softball player sheds her sweatshirt outside the dugout at their home field at Walla Walla Point Park on April 26.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A timeline of the Wenatchee School District's attempt to upgrade their softball and baseball facilities.

Oct. 14, 2014 — The Wenatchee School Board agreed to accept the unspecified amount up to $1 million Tuesday to pay for new batting cages, expanded parking, improved bathrooms and snack stands and new rubberized infield turf.

According to The World archives, former Superintendent Brian Flones said at the time the field would have received major improvements if and when a bond to update the high school was approved.

Feb. 29, 2016 — The Wenatchee High School baseball team practices on their, artificial turf for the first time.

220507-newslocal-titleixcomplaint 09.jpg
Buy Now

Feb. 29, 2016, was the first time the Wenatchee High School baseball team had an organized practice on their new artificial infield of plastic grass with sand and rubber pellets amid the blades. At the time, they were the only team in their conference to have this type of turf.

April 23, 2018 — Voters in the Wenatchee School District reject a $120 million bond measure. Part of the money would have gone to renovating and constructing softball fields and locker rooms.

School bond gains ground, but fails

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee’s $120 million bond proposal that went to voters Tuesday gained some ground in returns tallied Friday, but the results a…

Feb. and March 2020 — Superintendent Paul Gordon announces plans to convene a school facilities task force that would consider a second bond proposal. The first meeting was scheduled for March 19. The first meeting, along with the rest, were cancelled due to the pandemic. A bond measure has not been brought before voters.

The district begins to explore ways to build the fields outside of the bond process.

May 27, 2021 — A group of Wenatchee parents send the district a letter outlining the differences between the facilities for the boys' baseball team and the girls' softball team. The letter threatens a formal complaint if the issues are not resolved.

June 2021 — A community member files a formal complaint regarding the differences with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.

November 2021 — The Wenatchee School District enters into a voluntary resolution agreement and agrees to examine the facilities the two programs use.

March 1, 2022 — The district submits an assessment to the OCR prior to a March 1 deadline identifying differences between the two programs. The differences relate to dugouts, scoreboards, locker rooms, cages, press boxes, permanent fencing, and proximity of the field to the high school.

May 10 — As of May 10, the district has not received a response. Once they do, the district will have 90 days to craft a corrective action plan with will include "the specific steps the district will take to ensure that inequities identified in its report are addressed" according to the agreement.



Mitchell Roland: (509) 661-5201

roland@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter @roland_mitchell

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?