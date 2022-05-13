A timeline of the Wenatchee School District's attempt to upgrade their softball and baseball facilities.
Oct. 14, 2014 — The Wenatchee School Board agreed to accept the unspecified amount up to $1 million Tuesday to pay for new batting cages, expanded parking, improved bathrooms and snack stands and new rubberized infield turf.
According to The World archives, former Superintendent Brian Flones said at the time the field would have received major improvements if and when a bond to update the high school was approved.
Feb. 29, 2016 — The Wenatchee High School baseball team practices on their, artificial turf for the first time.
April 23, 2018 — Voters in the Wenatchee School District reject a $120 million bond measure. Part of the money would have gone to renovating and constructing softball fields and locker rooms.
Feb. and March 2020 — Superintendent Paul Gordon announces plans to convene a school facilities task force that would consider a second bond proposal. The first meeting was scheduled for March 19. The first meeting, along with the rest, were cancelled due to the pandemic. A bond measure has not been brought before voters.
The district begins to explore ways to build the fields outside of the bond process.
May 27, 2021 — A group of Wenatchee parents send the district a letter outlining the differences between the facilities for the boys' baseball team and the girls' softball team. The letter threatens a formal complaint if the issues are not resolved.
June 2021 — A community member files a formal complaint regarding the differences with the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights.
November 2021 — The Wenatchee School District enters into a voluntary resolution agreement and agrees to examine the facilities the two programs use.
March 1, 2022 — The district submits an assessment to the OCR prior to a March 1 deadline identifying differences between the two programs. The differences relate to dugouts, scoreboards, locker rooms, cages, press boxes, permanent fencing, and proximity of the field to the high school.
May 10 — As of May 10, the district has not received a response. Once they do, the district will have 90 days to craft a corrective action plan with will include "the specific steps the district will take to ensure that inequities identified in its report are addressed" according to the agreement.