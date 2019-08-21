MIAMI _ The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather that is hovering in the Atlantic over the central and northwestern Bahamas.
As of Wednesday morning, the system is primarily a batch of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
According to the center, this disturbance could develop slowly over the next several days at it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the Southeastern United States.
By Friday, development chance is still close to 0%. But the weather system's chances of formation bump to 20% over the next five days.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chantal is doing some kind of loopy, crazy dance in the Atlantic several hundred miles east-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
