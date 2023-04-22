standing at the top.jpg

Columnist Tony Buhr stands on Sunrise Peak at the end of the Nahahum Trail hike on April 15.

Balsamroot, lupine and spring beauty are just a few of the varieties hikers can spot on the Cashmere Canyons trail system.

I love this hike in the spring as the hills just explode with wildflowers, especially after a good rain. This is a relatively new trail system that opened up only a few years ago, however, it is already extremely popular and parking is hard to find.

Hiking in the wildflowers.jpg

Hikers begin their venture on the Nahahum Trail on April 15 among the balsamroot.


