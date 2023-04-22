Balsamroot, lupine and spring beauty are just a few of the varieties hikers can spot on the Cashmere Canyons trail system.
I love this hike in the spring as the hills just explode with wildflowers, especially after a good rain. This is a relatively new trail system that opened up only a few years ago, however, it is already extremely popular and parking is hard to find.
People can reach the trailhead by taking Nahahum Canyon Road off of Highway 2 near Cashmere. The trailhead is almost exactly three miles up the road on the left and very easy to spot.
April can be a tough month for hiking as the snow level is still quite low, plus frequent rains make a muddy mess out of most trails. It is an amazing opportunity, though, to go looking for wildflowers.
The hills here turn vibrant green from the grasses, while the balsamroot provide splotches of bright yellow, mixed with the purple and blue of lupine.
I did a backpacking training hike here on Saturday, April 15. The lower levels near the parking lot had plenty of flowers, but they quickly disappeared after about 200 feet of elevation. I suspect in two weeks, it will be even better.
The first part of the hike, called Nahahum Trail, winds along the shoulders of huge rolling hills covered in tannish grasses. It climbs for two miles and gains around 1,300 feet of elevation.
The trail then reaches a crossroads with Ridge Road. Most hikers turn left from here and reach another fork in the road, where turning right will lead them to a ridge top only half-a-mile away called Sunrise. It is the highest part of the hike and from the trailhead is about 1,700 feet of elevation gain.
However, hikers could take the left fork and do the Spring Canyon Loop for an additional 2.6 miles.
If hikers turn right on Ridge Road, past Nahahum Trail, they will reach another loop that will also add 2.6 miles onto the hike. I have never gone this way.
As I was hiking, I spotted red-tailed hawks circling lazily in the sky and even heard the bird’s famous cry ring out through the canyons.
People often mistake red-tailed hawk’s cry for eagle’s, because Hollywood swapped the bird sounds in movies.
I also saw a whole flock of bluebirds perched one after another on a series of bushes. Almost 20 of the birds took off on my approach and I watched flashes of baby blue through the tannish grasses. I’ve never seen so many bluebirds together, but their presence may be explained by nesting boxes on fence posts nearby.
A female grouse was also making her way through the brush near the end of my hike and took flight into the ponderosa pine on my approach.
At the top of Sunrise Peak, I had a 360-degree view of the Wenatchee Foothills all the way to the Stuart Mountain Range and The Enchantments. It was a beautiful view, however, I have seen a few better views on other trails in the area.
In total, I highly recommend this hike for those looking for an early spring adventure filled with flowers. I crossed through a few patches of snow near the end of my hike, but the trail was clear and walkable.
