Aug. 31-- Aug. 31--HERMISTON, Ore. -- Investigators are looking for anyone who may have information about a collision that killed a woman pushing a shopping cart along Highway 395 in Hermiston early Saturday.
A red car believe to be a Honda hit Antonia M. Cobarubias, 41, of Hermiston, along the highway near First Street about 2:30 a.m, Oregon State Police said.
The driver and car were gone by the time police arrived.
Cobarubias died at the scene. More information about the woman was expected to be released later.
Several pieces of the wrecked car, including a red bumper, were left behind.
Investigators believe it was a Honda, possibly a Civic, dating to 1996 to 2000. And it had aftermarket parts added.
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, Hemiston police, Umatilla County Fire District 1 and the Oregon Department of Transportation helped with the investigation.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run collision is asked to call Oregon State Police at 800-442-0777.