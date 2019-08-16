Aug. 16-- Aug. 16--The Aberdeen City Council approved Mayor Erik Larson's plan to acquire property for a long-term homeless shelter during Wednesday night's meeting, but there was some opposition.
During the meeting, the council voted with 9 votes to 3 in favor of a recommendation for Larson to use a proposed budget to seek outside funding for a longterm shelter facility. Those who voted "No" were Pete Schave, Jon Maki and Council President Tawni Andrews. Those who voted "Yes" were Tim Alstrom; Karen Rowe; Margo Shortt; Dee Anne Shaw; Frank Gordon; Jeff Cook; Jim Cook; Jerrick Rodgers; and Kathi Prieto.
In the recommendation, the council approved a proposed one-year budget that includes $189,188 in one-time costs to establish the facility, and $26,580 in monthly costs.
The one-time costs, $60,000 of which is designated for the site purchase, would likely be paid out of the city's general fund, Larson said. The monthly costs, which include the power bill, security, and dumpster and portable toilet services, would hopefully get funded by grants the city would apply for through the county's homeless funds, non-profits like the Community Foundation, Seabrook Foundation, and potentially the Quinault Nation, Larson said.
There are several property owners interested in selling to the city, and there is a preferred site the city has its eye on, but Larson said he's not ready to disclose its location.
There were strong opinions both for and against the plan to acquire a new property for a homeless shelter. Tim Alstrom, who supported the plan, said it would be unwise to abandon finding a longterm site after the city already opened a temporary shelter behind City Hall.
"I'm quite concerned about the money also, but I'm weighing the alternatives if we don't act and find a long-term property," said Alstrom. "We've already chartered a path. To bail out now would be a huge mistake."
Pete Schave, who will likely face Larson in this November's election for Aberdeen mayor, was against acquiring a longterm homeless camping site. Schave said he thinks a community house, established in one of Aberdeen's vacant buildings with rules and services on hand to help transition people out of being homeless, would be a better path forward.
"We're looking at $380,000 per year to run this camp. With that kind of money, we could do better going the other direction with a community house," said Schave, who added that he thinks the city should've discussed the financial logistics of a homeless shelter before clearing the city's major unsanctioned encampment along the Chehalis River. "Dollar for dollar, it would be the better way to approach this. All we have to do is work with the county to get the money."
Larson responded by saying he believes the per-person cost would be smaller for running a camping facility.
Andrews was also against the idea of purchasing a property, and said she wished larger groups like the county and state, which have dedicated funds to address homelessness, were handling the project.
"I'm saddened by the fact we have to go through grant applications with the county and other agencies, and that it's fallen solely on Aberdeen," said Andrews.
In July, the city cleared people and demolished numerous makeshift shacks and dwellings from a longstanding homeless encampment along the Chehalis River next to the railroad tracks near downtown. Over the years the encampment fluctuated in size, but at its peak there were well over 120 people. The number dipped down after the city purchased the property for $295,000 a year ago from the previous owner.
To provide a temporary place for displaced people to relocate, the city opened a sanctioned tent shelter facility July 15 behind City Hall, officially called the Temporary Alternative Shelter Location. The City Hall shelter quickly filled up, and currently has 48 tents set up with 62 people staying there.
There was a long waiting list for people interested in getting into the city's shelter, but now it's on a first come, first serve basis, according to the site's security guard Thursday afternoon. With the site at full capacity, homeless people don't have many legal options for camping other than on downtown sidewalks, which city officials have said is allowed.
Temporary shelter extended
With no property announced yet for Aberdeen's more longterm shelter, it appears the temporary shelter behind City Hall will also be going longer than originally expected. At Wednesday's meeting, the council approved $45,000 in additional expenses, for a total of $85,000 to take the shelter through 90 days of operation, which would last until mid-October. The shelter was initially approved for just a 30-day period.
Shelter coordinator job approved
Along with the proposed budget for a longtime homeless shelter, the council approved a recommendation to to issue a Request for Qualifications for someone to provide services as an Alternative Shelter Location Coordinator. The coordinator would be a temporary position that's given $60,000 annually, and would act as a camp host. That position could potentially start when the temporary shelter is still operating, and then transition to the more permanent site.