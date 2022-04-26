 Skip to main content
A guide to Apple Blossom Festival activities and events

People wait in line for a ride on a ferris wheel at the Funtastic Traveling Shows carnival at the Town Toyota Center parking lot in 2017. The carnival will give its usual thrills in East Wenatchee this year, with the event moving to the north end of the Wenatchee Valley Mall property.

 World file photo/Don Seabrook

The 103rd annual Washington State Apple Blossom Festival kicks off April 28. From parades, carnival rides and a car show to a beer garden, 5k and food and craft vendors, there's something in the festival to appeal to everyone. 

View ongoing activities, like the carnival, musical and food fair on the map. A list of additional events taking place during the 10-day festival is also available below. You can find out more about the festival at appleblossom.org or by contacting the festival office at (509) 662-3616. 

Parades  

Keyes Fibre Youth Parade

The Youth Parade features over 4,500 children ages 14 and under.

When: Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m.

Staging area: Triangle Park

Parade route: Down Orondo Avenue, left on Mission Street ending at Fifth Street

Isaiah Hetterle with the Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band plays with his group as they travel down Orondo Avenue during last year's Apple Blossom Festival parade.

Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show

When: The parade is 6 p.m. on May 6 and the car show is noon to 4 p.m. on May 7. 

Location: Eastmont Community Park

Cost: Free to watch; $25 for participants; $75 for commercial participants

Stemilt Grand Parade

The parade will start with the Apple Blossom Run and the Seattle Motorcycle Police Drill Team. The parade includes bands from throughout the Northwest,, floats and proud-stepping equestrian units.

When: 11 a.m. on May 7. Prime seating opens at 8:30 a.m. 

Staging area: Triangle Park

Parade route: Down Orondo Avenue, left on Wenatchee Avenue to Seventh Street

Cost: Free to watch. Prime seating at Triangle Park is $5 per bracelet and is available online at appleblossom.org

Events 

Chief for a Day

Chief for a Day celebrates chronically and/or terminally ill children from the Wenatchee area. Each child is selected and sponsored by a law enforcement agency, which provides tailored uniforms for each "Little Chief" and an honorary swearing in. 

When: Thursday, April 28, at noon 

Location: Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Wenatchee Police Chief Steve Crown does 10 push-ups for his chief for a day, Johnathan Ming Ming Carter, left, while Carter's mother Rebecca counts off during the 2019 Wenatchee Area Chief for A Day Celebration at Memorial Park. The event marks the start of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.

Light the Bridge

Serve Wenatchee is hosting a "Light the Bridge" event. Individuals can stop by one of two check-in stations — Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee or Gateway Park in East Wenatchee — between 6 and 8:00 p.m. before making their way to the bridge. At 8:45 p.m. all lights will be turned off for a coordinated lighting.

When: Friday, April 29, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Location: The Old Wenatchee Walking Bridge – Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail

Cost: Free

Wenatchee Valley Color Rush 5K

SAGE and the Chelan-Douglas CASA Program are hosting their first annual Wenatchee Valley Color Rush during the 2022 Apple Blossom Parade. The run will start at the old baseball field off of Miller Street and end at 7th Street. Individuals can register at SAGE's website

When: Saturday, April 30, at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Triangle Park

Cost: $35 for ages 14 and older, $20 for ages 5-13 and free for kids under 5

Residence Inn Wenatchee’s 2nd Annual Apple Dessert Contest

The 2nd annual contest features apple dessert recipes from local bakers. The winning recipe will be featured on the Orchard Bar + Bites restaurant menu. 

When: April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Location: Residence Inn Wenatchee, 1229 Walla Walla Ave.

Cost: Entry is free. Applications are available here

Be Well - Stay Well! A Festival of Health On El Día Del Niño

Confluence Health is hosting the first annual Be Well-Stay Well Community Health Fair. The event will include Mariachi, Zumba presentations, soccer drills, games, giveaways and cancer screenings. 

When: Saturday, April 30, 2 to 7 p.m.

Location: Methow Park

Cost: Free

Pepsi-Cola Youth Day

Performances and activities from over 40 local vendors.

When: May 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Cakes For College Funnel Cake Eating Contest

When: May 1 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Sister and brother Savannah and Jacob Slife won the high school division of the first funnel cake-eating competition at Memorial Park Sunday during Youth Day of the 2017 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. In the red cap is Makale Boling and, behind him, teammate Jakob Tumaneng.

Art 4 Kidz Award Winners Announcement

Art from youth in grades kindergarten through 12 will be displayed. 

When: May 1 at 1:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park

Cost: Free

Apple Blossom Run

The run includes a Kids 2K for grades 1-8, a 5K Walk and 5K/10K Runs.

When: May 7 at 9:15 a.m.

Location: Parade route to Riverfront Park; Staging at Apple Bowl, Triangle Park in Wenatchee

Cost: Free for 2K run; $15 pre registration for 5K Walk and 5/10K Run, $20 on race day. Register here

All Service Club And Community Luncheon

The luncheon will honor the 2022 Apple Citizen of the Year and features keynote speaker and original Seattle Seahawk Steve Raible.

When: May 4 at noon to 2 p.m.

Location: Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom

Cost: $25 per person

Arts and Crafts Fair

The fair will feature over 100 artists, musicians and crafters showcasing everything from t-shirts and hats to jewelry and art prints.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 and 7; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8

Location: Memorial Park

Tour de Bloom

The Tour de Bloom Stage Race is a three-day, four race cycling event organized by the Wenatchee Valley Velo Club. The event includes a Waterville road race, a Time Trial on the Malaga/Alcoa highway and the Tour de Bloom Twilight Criterium in historic downtown Wenatchee.  

When: May 6-8. 

Cost: Free to watch. Registration information is available at wenatcheevalleyvelo.com. The deadline to register is May 3. 

Annual Downtown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

The breakfast features pancakes, scrambled eggs, several toppings, coffee and juice. The pre-parade tradition has been around for over 60 years, according to the Apple Blossom website. 

When: Saturday, May 7, from 6 to 10:30 a.m.

Location: Triangle Park

Cost: $6 for adults in advance, children 6 and under are free. Tickets at the gate are $7. 

Pybus Pop Up Artisan Market

In addition to Pybus' permanent tenants, there will be local vendors on the concourse with a variety of gift options, take-and-make crafts and other activities for kids.

When: Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Pybus Public Market 

Vintage Grace Market

Grace City Church's Women of the Well is hosting a vintage market. Over 30 vendors will be selling antiques, jewelry, fresh flower bouquets and more. 

When: Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Grace City Church

Annual Apple Blossom Golf Tournament

The Apple Blossom Festival is holding its Annual Golf Tournament, sponsored by Washington Trust Bank. Click here to register. 

When: Friday, May 13

Location: Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee

Cost: $700 for a team of four



Sydnee Gonzalez: (509) 661-5216

gonzalez@wenatcheeworld.com

on Twitter @sydnee_gonzalez

