A guide to Apple Blossom Festival activities and events

The 103rd annual Washington State Apple Blossom Festival kicks off April 28. From parades, carnival rides and a car show to a beer garden, 5k and food and craft vendors, there's something in the festival to appeal to everyone.
View ongoing activities, like the carnival, musical and food fair on the map. A list of additional events taking place during the 10-day festival is also available below. You can find out more about the festival at appleblossom.org or by contacting the festival office at (509) 662-3616.
Parades
Keyes Fibre Youth Parade
The Youth Parade features over 4,500 children ages 14 and under.
When: Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m.
Staging area: Triangle Park
Parade route: Down Orondo Avenue, left on Mission Street ending at Fifth Street
Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show
When: The parade is 6 p.m. on May 6 and the car show is noon to 4 p.m. on May 7.
Location: Eastmont Community Park
Cost: Free to watch; $25 for participants; $75 for commercial participants
Stemilt Grand Parade
The parade will start with the Apple Blossom Run and the Seattle Motorcycle Police Drill Team. The parade includes bands from throughout the Northwest,, floats and proud-stepping equestrian units.
When: 11 a.m. on May 7. Prime seating opens at 8:30 a.m.
Staging area: Triangle Park
Parade route: Down Orondo Avenue, left on Wenatchee Avenue to Seventh Street
Cost: Free to watch. Prime seating at Triangle Park is $5 per bracelet and is available online at appleblossom.org.
Events
Chief for a Day
Chief for a Day celebrates chronically and/or terminally ill children from the Wenatchee area. Each child is selected and sponsored by a law enforcement agency, which provides tailored uniforms for each "Little Chief" and an honorary swearing in.
When: Thursday, April 28, at noon
Location: Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Light the Bridge
Serve Wenatchee is hosting a "Light the Bridge" event. Individuals can stop by one of two check-in stations — Pybus Public Market in Wenatchee or Gateway Park in East Wenatchee — between 6 and 8:00 p.m. before making their way to the bridge. At 8:45 p.m. all lights will be turned off for a coordinated lighting.
When: Friday, April 29, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Location: The Old Wenatchee Walking Bridge – Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail
Cost: Free
Wenatchee Valley Color Rush 5K
SAGE and the Chelan-Douglas CASA Program are hosting their first annual Wenatchee Valley Color Rush during the 2022 Apple Blossom Parade. The run will start at the old baseball field off of Miller Street and end at 7th Street. Individuals can register at SAGE's website.
When: Saturday, April 30, at 9:30 a.m.
Location: Triangle Park
Cost: $35 for ages 14 and older, $20 for ages 5-13 and free for kids under 5
Residence Inn Wenatchee’s 2nd Annual Apple Dessert Contest
The 2nd annual contest features apple dessert recipes from local bakers. The winning recipe will be featured on the Orchard Bar + Bites restaurant menu.
When: April 30 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Location: Residence Inn Wenatchee, 1229 Walla Walla Ave.
Cost: Entry is free. Applications are available here.
Be Well - Stay Well! A Festival of Health On El Día Del Niño
Confluence Health is hosting the first annual Be Well-Stay Well Community Health Fair. The event will include Mariachi, Zumba presentations, soccer drills, games, giveaways and cancer screenings.
When: Saturday, April 30, 2 to 7 p.m.
Location: Methow Park
Cost: Free
Pepsi-Cola Youth Day
Performances and activities from over 40 local vendors.
When: May 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Cakes For College Funnel Cake Eating Contest
When: May 1 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Art 4 Kidz Award Winners Announcement
Art from youth in grades kindergarten through 12 will be displayed.
When: May 1 at 1:30 p.m.
Location: Memorial Park
Cost: Free
Apple Blossom Run
The run includes a Kids 2K for grades 1-8, a 5K Walk and 5K/10K Runs.
When: May 7 at 9:15 a.m.
Location: Parade route to Riverfront Park; Staging at Apple Bowl, Triangle Park in Wenatchee
Cost: Free for 2K run; $15 pre registration for 5K Walk and 5/10K Run, $20 on race day. Register here.
All Service Club And Community Luncheon
The luncheon will honor the 2022 Apple Citizen of the Year and features keynote speaker and original Seattle Seahawk Steve Raible.
When: May 4 at noon to 2 p.m.
Location: Wenatchee Convention Center Grand Ballroom
Cost: $25 per person
Arts and Crafts Fair
The fair will feature over 100 artists, musicians and crafters showcasing everything from t-shirts and hats to jewelry and art prints.
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 6 and 7; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8
Location: Memorial Park
Tour de Bloom
The Tour de Bloom Stage Race is a three-day, four race cycling event organized by the Wenatchee Valley Velo Club. The event includes a Waterville road race, a Time Trial on the Malaga/Alcoa highway and the Tour de Bloom Twilight Criterium in historic downtown Wenatchee.
When: May 6-8.
Cost: Free to watch. Registration information is available at wenatcheevalleyvelo.com. The deadline to register is May 3.
Annual Downtown Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast
The breakfast features pancakes, scrambled eggs, several toppings, coffee and juice. The pre-parade tradition has been around for over 60 years, according to the Apple Blossom website.
When: Saturday, May 7, from 6 to 10:30 a.m.
Location: Triangle Park
Cost: $6 for adults in advance, children 6 and under are free. Tickets at the gate are $7.
Pybus Pop Up Artisan Market
In addition to Pybus' permanent tenants, there will be local vendors on the concourse with a variety of gift options, take-and-make crafts and other activities for kids.
When: Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Pybus Public Market
Vintage Grace Market
Grace City Church's Women of the Well is hosting a vintage market. Over 30 vendors will be selling antiques, jewelry, fresh flower bouquets and more.
When: Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Grace City Church
Annual Apple Blossom Golf Tournament
The Apple Blossom Festival is holding its Annual Golf Tournament, sponsored by Washington Trust Bank. Click here to register.
When: Friday, May 13
Location: Highlander Golf Course in East Wenatchee
Cost: $700 for a team of four