Posing for photographs is a staple for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival royalty, seen here with Scarlett Emer, 6, East Wenatchee, at the end of Wenatchee's St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17. From left are Princess Kody Richards, Queen Brooke Perez and Princess Kamryn Fowler.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

Photo Editor

I was born in Wenatchee, went to Eastmont High School, graduated from the University of Washington with a communications degree in journalism. I have a wife and three children.